TOP: Marrakech Maxwell, a staff member at Montana State University’s Office for Student Engagement, charges a laptop on a chair in the new Off-Campus Student Life office in the Strand Union Building on Tuesday. ABOVE: Students walk past the new office.
When Brett Griesbaum found out he was going to attend Montana State University’s graduate school, he only had a small window in which to find a place to live. Then he found out about Bozeman’s housing market.
Griesbaum said he tried to get on-campus housing, but that didn’t work out. He looked around on Zillow and found “luxury apartments” but nothing that was affordable for a grad student moving to Montana from Missouri.
That’s when he connected with MSU’s Off-Campus Student Life Program, which helped find him a place to live less than a month before he was set to start school.
The program was formed to help connect students with housing, but other services that the university has long supplied are available, too.
At Off-Campus Student Life, students can get referrals for things such as nutritional and mental health support, legal services, child care and basic transportation. The program provides information about how to choose a place to live and the ins and outs of signing a lease.
Associated Students of Montana State University (ASMSU) President Lucas Oelkers said they just approved using trained mediators for issues between roommates, issues with landlords, issues between students and faculty and more — basically any interpersonal dynamic where one party may have more power than the other.
“At the end of the day, it’s usually uplifting the voice of the students because usually the power dynamic is against the student,” Oelkers said.
Students can also get legal advice for a much more reasonable cost.
Margaret Davies, Off-Campus Student Life’s Basic Needs program manager, said it’s $10 for a student to meet with one of their attorneys.
When students are dealing with leases and landlords, the system gets overwhelming fast. Davies said sometimes all it takes is an email from an attorney to straighten out a problem landlord.
“That is a really amazing service that has saved a lot of stress in students’ lives,” she said.
The idea for Off-Campus Student Life started about three years ago as Bozeman’s housing market began driving up rent and there were fewer places for people to live.
Oelkers said a past ASMSU president and the university’s dean went to three universities in Colorado to look at similar services, including how they were run, their budgets and their outcomes. It turned out that the services were needed at MSU.
The program got up and running last year and was so successful that it received a dedicated office on campus for walk-in students. So far, 86 students have successfully found housing using Off-Campus Student Life.
Having a physical office in a high-traffic location has been tremendous, Oelkers said. The office provides awareness, transparency and accessibility. It has an open floor plan to encourage a collaborative environment, although Oelkers is looking to add a couple offices to house lawyers, mediation services and one-on-one coaching.
“Something like this takes a long time to do, and yet all the stars were aligned...so it happened relatively quick,” said Oelkers.
Davies gave credit to Off-Campus Housing Program Coordinator Connor Tweet for his daily efforts to house students. She said he surfs every site you’d normally use to find housing, and he partners with the College Pads program as well.
Davies said College Pads is like Zillow for university students. They post listings that are college-student friendly and have a roommate finder, as well. Tweet also has relationships with landlords and property management agencies around town, Davies said.
Griesbaum was able to get help virtually, avoiding expensive trips to scope out the Bozeman area. He said the program will help prevent prospective students from missing out on opportunities that MSU has to offer.
“I think this is an extremely valuable program that is going to continue helping tons of graduate students for years to come,” Griesbaum said.