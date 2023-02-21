Let the news come to you

When Brett Griesbaum found out he was going to attend Montana State University’s graduate school, he only had a small window in which to find a place to live. Then he found out about Bozeman’s housing market.

Griesbaum said he tried to get on-campus housing, but that didn’t work out. He looked around on Zillow and found “luxury apartments” but nothing that was affordable for a grad student moving to Montana from Missouri.

That’s when he connected with MSU’s Off-Campus Student Life Program, which helped find him a place to live less than a month before he was set to start school.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

