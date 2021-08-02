MSU president looks ahead to more normal school year By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Aug 2, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State University President Waded Cruzado speaks to the Chronicle during an interview in her office on July 27 on MSU campus. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana Hall is pictured on the Montana State University campus on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. When Montana State University students begin classes on Aug. 25, it'll be in a different environment than last year as university officials are hoping to see a return to a more "normal" college experience than has been seen since the start of the pandemic.With move-in for on-campus residents starting Aug. 21, thousands of students will return to Bozeman from around the country.The university plans start the semester with more in-person classes, full occupancy in the residence halls, at campus events, a mask-optional campus and incentives for vaccines. It's one more step in what MSU President Waded Cruzado says has been a gradual return to normalcy. "We have been doing that return in an incremental way ever since a year ago. Little by little, with more and more measures, (we’re) trying to restore that sense of normalcy,” she said in an interview with the Chronicle late last month. “And now we feel prepared to welcome the entire student body back to Montana State University.”Classes that were offered in-person before the pandemic are planned to return to in-person instruction in August. Courses that were online before COVID-19 that are part of an online program will remain in that format. The university also plans that the campus will return to hosting events for students, faculty and staff, with MSU Debut — its start to the semester events — scheduled throughout August and September.The university’s success will likely hinge on vaccination rates and the continuing rise of the delta variant across the country and the state.Vaccines won’t be required at the university for students, a decision made earlier this year by the Board of Regents and the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.“While Montana State University nor the campuses of Montana University System are presently requiring the COVID-19 (vaccine), I would like to make an appeal to all of our students to please strongly consider vaccinating before coming to Montana State,” Cruzado said. “… This will be the best contribution they can make so that we can truly enjoy a full campus experience.” Buy Now Montana State University President Waded Cruzado speaks to the Chronicle during an interview in her office on July 27, 2021, on MSU campus. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle MSU started an outreach and incentive plan to inspire more students to get vaccinated, including a postcard campaign reminding students to get a shot. If students can arrive to campus fully vaccinated, all the better, Cruzado said. If not, they university is prepared to make vaccines and COVID-19 testing assessable to all students.The university also plans to hold raffles with prizes beyond the gas cards offered through an Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education program, open to both newly vaccinated students and those that were previously vaccinated, Cruzado said.Despite the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant, Cruzado seemed confident MSU could continue the in-person university experience, with campus life considered an integral part of a university student’s education.“We learn to be always vigilant. We are not letting our guards down with the delta variant,” Cruzado said, adding the university would continue to have communication with state and local health organizations. “… We want to be good partners and good neighbors, in addition to taking good care of our students, faculty and staff.”Cruzado said feedback to her office from students and parents last year offered tangible evidence that students want campus in-person experiences. “Students come to Montana State University because they want to have the full campus experience, they want to take it all in, they want the outdoor experience, they want to be in Montana,” she said.Last fall did see the enrollment decline by 3% compared with the previous year with a reported 16,249 students registered for classes on the 15th day of class. The University of Montana saw its enrollment decline by about 4.5% with a reported 10,487 students.MSU spokesperson Tracy Ellig couldn’t provide details on this fall’s projected enrollment.“We anticipate that for this class we’ll have a good number of new freshman and not-so-new freshman coming from last year,” Cruzado said, referring to applicants who decided to take a gap year in 2020 between high school and college.Fall is also scheduled to see the return of a regular Bobcat football schedule, with the first home game set for Sept. 11 at a full capacity Bobcat Stadium. In April, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello said the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education’s decision to run campuses at normal in the fall was a reason to move in the direction of full-capacity games again. Buy Now Montana State players hit the field before a game against Albany Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. Ryan Berry/Chronicle With both Bozeman and MSU seeing rapid growth in the last few years, Cruzado sees an opportunity for the university and Gallatin College to play an integral role in addressing workforce needs.“There is incredible demand for our programs in Gallatin College. There is also an incredible need for additional space,” Cruzado said, adding that the limited space for the college has constrained its ability to offer additional construction and trades programs.A $35 million facility proposal for Gallatin College is now in front of the infrastructure committee that will be sending Gov. Greg Gianforte recommendations for American Rescue Plan Act spending.While the university is planning for a fall semester geared towards more in-person experiences, Cruzado acknowledged that doesn’t mean a complete return to pre-pandemic lifestyles.“When we talk about normalcy, it doesn’t meant that we are going back to the way things were before completely,” Cruzado said.In the event COVID-19 cases increase in the community or on campus, any changes to mask guidelines or learning in-person would come under the guidance of the Board of Regents and the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.Looking forward to this coming school year, Cruzado remains hopeful.“We were able to have three very successful semesters,” she said. “… And we want to make sure we have another very successful semester with Fall 2021. So get vaccinated.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 