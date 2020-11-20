The Board of Regents on Thursday approved requests from Montana State University for expanding lab space and paying for a roof repair.
The university will add existing lab space to its lease at the Molecular Biosciences Building and begin repairs to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse’s roof, which sustained damage last year.
In March 2019, the roof at the fieldhouse experienced “significant damage” due to “unprecedented snow loads,” according the university’s request. At that time, the snow loads caused the Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center roof to collapse.
MSU spokesperson Michael Becker said there was no danger from the roof, but it did need permanent repair. He said the request to university system is for the university to use its insurance money.
The fieldhouse roof was temporarily fixed and shored as part of the response to the gym collapse, according to MSU’s request. The new repairs are expected to significantly improve the roof to ensure “a long-term, safe solution to the facility.”
The repairs are for the roof and “associated building infrastructure,” which would not result in additional square footage to the building. The authorization is for up to $1.2 million.
MSU already had an existing lease with the off-campus Molecular Biosciences Building, set to expire on Jan. 31. The university rents 2,512 square feet of lab space with a monthly rate of $3,125, according to the request.
The term for the new lease is for 24 months with options to renew. The new lease adds three additional lab spaces, an additional 2,000 square feet to the agreement.
The university’s request says the extended space will “offset space constraints in both the COVID-19 testing lab as well as to support additional microbiology and immunology research endeavors.”
Becker said the lab expansion would not mean an increase in coronavirus testing capacity but a continuation of ongoing work.
Both measures were approved unanimously.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.