Montana State University received a $5.6 million donation to create an endowed professorship in its computing school.
The donation came from aerospace expert and MSU alumni Larry Hambly and his wife Amy, according to the university’s announcement this week.
Hambly graduated from MSU in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in physics, and he went on to earn a master’s degree in physics from California State University. He spent 35 years in the aerospace industry and later worked in Silicon Valley at Sun Microsystems.
Larry and Anne Hambly previously donated around $500,000 to the university for student scholarships in science, math, engineering and computer science.
“My physics degree provided an excellent foundation for my career in aerospace and computer systems development,” Hambly said in a news release. “Endowing this professorship allows us to return something of value to MSU and the state of Montana.”
The donation allows the university to hire an additional professor for its Gianforte School of Computing. The endowed professorship will be the computing school’s first and is scheduled to start in fall 2023, according to the university.
MSU spokesman Michael Becker said the endowment would be structured to last indefinitely, and lets the number of faculty in an area grow beyond what the university can support in state dollars.
“These positions are one way MSU can help recruit top faculty candidates, which ultimately benefits our students by bringing that expertise in teaching and research to campus,” Becker said.
In a news release, director of the Gianforte School of Computing John Paxton said the professorship would open up research opportunities for students and expand course offerings.
“Our students have an increasingly broad set of computing interests, and the industry need for students with computing skills has never been higher,” Paxton said. “The Hambly Chair will be an accomplished professor who can help our organization better serve students, expand our research portfolio and better meet workforce needs.”
According to the university, its computer science students have more than doubled in the last 10 years to 530 students.
The university has said computer science graduates are in high demand, with employment of computer and information research scientists in the nation projected to grow 22% from 2020 to 2030.
The $5.6 million donation from Larry and Anne Hambly comes just over a month after the university received $50 million from the Gianforte Family Foundation to construct a new building.
The building will be home to MSU’s Gianforte School of Computing — named for a previous contribution from the Gianforte Family Foundation — and other classes including cybersecurity and computer engineering.
The university plans to name the new building the Gianforte Hall.
“MSU is going to have a new computer science building, and it’s important that we fill it with the best talent possible,” Hambly said.