Gov. Greg Gianforte called on parents — and grandparents, aunts and uncles — to help close the learning gap that emerged after the COVID-19 pandemic by doing one thing.

“It’s easy. Please read to your kids 20 minutes a day. This will help close the gap,” Gianforte said.

Reading and math scores have fallen in Montana, although not to the same historic lows seen nationally, the governor said. Regardless, he said early childhood literacy is critical.


