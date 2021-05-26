The Montana University System will encourage students and employees to get vaccinated ahead of the fall semester while continuing to provide incentives for students who get vaccines.
During a COVID-19 update in Wednesday’s Board of Regents meeting, university system administrators said the focus would be on providing maximum access to vaccines instead of requiring vaccination in the fall.
Brock Tessman, deputy commissioner for academic, research and student affairs, said as students return for orientation and other events during the summer and leading into the start of the fall semester, it will be an opportunity to provide easy access to vaccinations.
Through a partnership with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, a student in the university system can get a $10 Town Pump gift card for each vaccine shot. Students at Montana State University have so far redeemed 131 cards.
To date, MSU has provided 4,500 total vaccinations on campus through University Health Partners, according to the university.
“Over the summer, we will have a social media and print media campaign urging students to use the summer months to get vaccinated,” a MSU spokesperson said Wednesday.
Tessman said the big push will be the fall return, since “there’s no better time to get their attention.”
In addition to vaccine incentives, university system staff said they would continue to offer system-wide guidance while allowing campuses to set more individual policies.
The university system has moved away from some one-size-fits-all policies, including mask mandates and social distancing requirements, Tessman said. Campuses would continue to maintain the ability to quickly test and contact trace.
“At the system level, we will not have social distancing guidelines in place,” Tessman said, adding that some campuses may choose to retain some distancing in certain circumstances and classes.
Shortly after Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian issued a memo ending the system-wide mask mandate earlier this month, campuses like MSU and University of Montana followed suit. The universities are instead recommending unvaccinated people wear masks.
Tessman said the university system would continue to “be very cautious with how we reengage with international travel,” recognizing that COVID-19 may look different in other areas than it does in Montana.Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.
