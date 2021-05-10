A recently released draft policy outlines how the Montana University System would implement a controversial campus firearm carry law, balancing campus safety within limited authority under the new law.
The Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education policy recommendations outline the certification process, restrictions, campus housing rules, and enforcement of firearm carry on university system campuses.
“This is OCHE’s recommendation to the board that we think works best based on best practices in other states,” said Helen Thigpen, deputy legal counsel for the Montana University System.
The policy would allow students, employees, contractors, vendors and visitors 18 years or older to possess a firearm on campus and in campus housing with a concealed carry permit or an alternative like a basic hunter education course.
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the new firearm carry law on Feb. 18. While the law has already gone into effect, the campus provisions won’t be implemented until June 1, allowing the Board of Regents to create a new policy and implementation plan.
Under HB 102, individuals must have a concealed weapons permit and cannot carry openly inside a state building in areas where classes are taught. Open carry is allowed outside of those buildings where classes are taught.
“HB 102 does not require the weapon to be concealed while someone is carrying across campus but it does have to be carried in a holster,” Thigpen said.
Thigpen said the university system’s “policy reflects our belief that any person who carries on campus should engage in concealed carry” but the policy does not require concealed carry, which is consistent with HB 102.
The law also does not provide any limitations on the type of gun that can be carried on campus but if someone had a larger gun like a hunting rifle it would need to be carried in a case, she said.
The draft policy outlines areas where firearm carry is not allowed, including events on campus where alcohol is served and events open to the public with controlled access and armed security. Both of those provisions were included in HB 102.
Other restricted areas include campus child care centers, activities with K-12 students, health care facilities, high hazard research areas, including MRI research facilities and animal use facilities, and research areas with individuals that have diagnosed psychological disorders including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Thigpen said many of the restricted areas were gathered from best practices in states that have implemented similar legislation.
“We certainly think that the policy and the way all of it is written right now aligns with HB 102 and the discretion that was provided to the Board of Regents,” she said.
Under the policy, each campus president will designate an entity to control the certification process. Individuals must have a valid concealed weapons permit, or one of five different alternative certifications. They include completion of a hunter education or firearms safety course through a department of fish, wildlife and parks or similar agency, a law enforcement firearms safety course offered to public or private law enforcement, license from another state to carry firearms, or evidence of military service.
People living in campus housing, including those without a firearm, will also be required to complete a Campus Life Safety Course.
“It’s not intended to be a firearm training course but more of making sure students understand there may be firearms in a living situation,” Thigpen said.
The draft policy includes a provision allowing the university to deny certification “to a person who has a history of adjudicated university system discipline arising out of the individuals interpersonal violence or substance abuse.”
While the language for that rule was lifted from HB 102, Thigpen said the details on how universities would apply it was still being worked out.
“We don’t know how all of that would be implemented,” Thigpen said. “… Our intent is that we would like this to be as consistent as possible across the campuses.”
Residents in campus housing are required to notify their university if they intend to store a firearm in their housing unit. Campus housing must also notify a resident if they are assigned a roommate who is certified to have a firearm but the draft policy allows residents to opt out of having a roommate with a firearm.
Individuals carrying guns on campus are required to have it securely locked when it’s not in their possession. Unless it’s in self-defense, they are restricted from firing a gun on campus or in campus housing, pointing a gun at another person, and removing the gun from a holster or gun case unless they’re in their home.
If someone witnesses a violation of the policy, they are asked to report it to campus law enforcement, but faculty and staff will not be responsible for enforcing the policy.
The draft policy was released ahead of an open listening session held by the university system on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. afternoon. Registration for the virtual meeting is required.
Thigpen said the university system plans to listen to the input on Wednesday and review the written feedback ahead of the Board of Regents May 26-27 meeting, where the board is expected to vote on a new firearm policy and next steps.
“Implementing a policy does not concede the legality of HB 102 and the Board has many options it can consider in regards to the legislation,” Thigpen said in a follow-up email.
People interested in submitting written feedback can email it to oche@montana.edu. OCHE has received over 1,000 comments on HB 102 in the last month, Thigpen said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.