An upcoming program may allow some of Montana State University’s two-year students to get degrees at an accelerated rate and reduced cost.

These ‘sprint degree’ programs are offered through three of MSU’s two-year colleges and should begin in the next couple of months. Information on the new program was heard during a Montana Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday

Surgical technician, paramedic and human services degrees will be offered through City College MSU and MSU Billings in Billings and Great Falls College MSU.


