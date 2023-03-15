An upcoming program may allow some of Montana State University’s two-year students to get degrees at an accelerated rate and reduced cost.
These ‘sprint degree’ programs are offered through three of MSU’s two-year colleges and should begin in the next couple of months. Information on the new program was heard during a Montana Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday
Surgical technician, paramedic and human services degrees will be offered through City College MSU and MSU Billings in Billings and Great Falls College MSU.
Angela DeWolf King, the academic, research and student affairs executive assistant and operations manager for the Montana University System gave the board an update on the Sprint Degree Initiative.
The idea for sprint degrees came out of the goal of restructuring degree programs to save students money, said King.
King said time and money are two of the things that concern prospective MUS students, and Sprint degrees are a way to address those concerns.
The programs seek to increase degree access for Montana students, support workforce development, provide flexible program offerings and show innovation and efficiency.
Sprint degrees, King said, allow the MUS to keep up with growth and changes to the workforce needs in Montana.
The three degree programs were selected because they are in high demand in the state and provide a return on investment to students completing them.
The degrees also allow students to finish college faster and enter the workforce sooner.
“Certainly, these are not meant to take away from our traditional degree paths,” King said, “but it is certainly just there to give another opportunity, another way for all students to be able to find a home in the MUS.”
The paramedic and surgical tech programs terminate in associate’s degrees, and the human services program provides a bachelor’s degree. Students could finish their paramedic program in one year, their surgical tech program in 18 months and their human services program in two and a half years.
For the paramedic program, students would have the option of completing their degree mostly online while doing the clinical portion of the program wherever they live with only a few trips to the Billings campus.
The human services degree, King said, is an accelerated bachelor’s degree that will come in at under $10,000 per student. That program will help MUS discover how to deliver a degree and support students in an accelerated model, King said.
“I think we’ll learn a lot about how we need to support students maybe at an additional level as we think about developing and growing these accelerated programs,” said King.
MUS is doing marketing and outreach now to connect with students who might be interested in applying. The paramedic and surgical tech programs are capped at 10 students each, and the human services program will have 20-30 students.
“The reception has been very exciting, and I’m thankful for that,” King said.
An additional advisor or mentor will be available for students in the sprint program to help them along their path, and plans are in the works for what it would look like for students to transfer into and out of the sprint program midstream, King said.
