It’ll be a booming couple of years for construction and infrastructure projects in the Montana University System, thanks to funding allocated by the Montana Legislature and approved by the Board of Regents this week.
The Montana Board of Regents unanimously approved a multitude of projects during Thursday’s meeting based on the funding provided by three bills passed during this legislative session.
House Bill 5, House Bill 14 and House Bill 632 authorize $53.5 million in development projects, $19.6 million in major repair projects and $68.3 million in authority-only projects, meaning the Legislature approved the university system’s authority to spend that money but did not appropriate it.
Montana State University received approval for a few big projects, including an OK to spend $11 million on its Montana Agricultural Experiment Station’s Wool Laboratory.
The project will update labs at five research centers in Moccasin, Havre, Kalispell, Huntley and Conrad, and a new facility at Corvallis for office and lab space. It will also fund a new wool lab facility to “meet modern wool testing needs,” according to the university system.
Montana ranks eighth in the nation for sheep production. The MSU lab is one of only two university labs in the U.S. to test wool, and no commercial labs are open, the university system said.
“Producers who test their wool at our lab to refine their herd genetics are rewarded with a doubling in value when selling their wool,” the funding authorization stated.
Construction will move forward on two MSU Montana Agricultural Experiment Station greenhouses with $2 million in funding. The previous legislative session funded $2.5 million for four new greenhouses in Moccasin, Havre, Huntley and Conrad. The greenhouses in Conrad and Huntley were the only completed due to increased costs. The additional funding will construct the greenhouses in Havre and Moccasin.
The university will receive roughly $5.36 million for major repair projects, which include fire system upgrades to Montana Hall and Reid Hall, lab ventilation upgrades in Haynes Hall and a roof replacement on Lewis Hall.
The Board of Regents also approved MSU’s plans to purchase just over an acre of land on Greek Way for $1.8 million. The university received approval to spend $700,000 in campus maintenance funds to design and install sustainable energy for its South Campus Energy District.
Other projects approved include $25 million for the University of Montana’s new Forestry and Conservation building, $12 million renovations for UM-Western’s Block Hall and $3.5 million for an upgrade to Montana Tech’s steam tunnels.
