Gov. Greg Gianforte is asking the Montana Board of Regents to ban TikTok from being used in the university system.
In a letter sent Tuesday, Gianforte asked the board to prevent the use of TikTok on campuses and while connected to the university system network.
It follows a December memo from the Republican governor banning state agencies and employees from using the social media application for state business or on state equipment.
“The ability of the Chinese Communist Party to spy on Americans using TikTok is well documented. Using or even downloading TikTok poses a massive security threat,” Gianforte wrote.
During Tuesday’s Board of Regents meeting, Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian mentioned the letter asking for a similar ban from the university system. Christian said the university system as been working since December on the issue.
“We will issue a directive on your behalf that will likely follow suit in terms of not having TikTok installed on any of the state systems or state resources,” Christian said. “We’ll continue to work with the governor’s office and our (chief information officers) to make sure we’re protecting the state assets as best we can.”
Regent Jeff Southworth asked what would happen with students who have TikTok downloaded on their personal devices and are connected to the university system’s network.
“How far does it go or is there a way of protecting that so a student can have it?” Southworth asked.
Christian said he wasn’t sure if they were to that decision point. While students could have TikTok on their personal devices, whether they could access it on university system networks was still up for debate.
“That is the conversation, that we would prohibit it being on state owned devices for sure and potentially limit the traffic over the state network depending on how well we can protect access points, whether that’s a step we need to go to or not,” he said.
Regent Loren Bough asked if there were threat assessments on what they would be preventing.
Gianforte’s letter cited concerns from FBI Director Christopher Wray who said the app is controlled by “a government that doesn’t share our values, and that has a mission that’s very much at odds with what’s in the best interests of the United States.”
Christian said the university system’s policy is still a work in progress.
“We’re an educational institution so there may be instances where for educational purposes we have some exceptions, but I think protecting the state resource and that of the MUS is the paramount piece,” he said.
