Gov. Greg Gianforte is asking the Montana Board of Regents to ban TikTok from being used in the university system.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Gianforte asked the board to prevent the use of TikTok on campuses and while connected to the university system network.

It follows a December memo from the Republican governor banning state agencies and employees from using the social media application for state business or on state equipment.


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

