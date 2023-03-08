You can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs.
Based on “The Scrambler” event at the annual Science Olympiad, the same can be said for science.
At this year’s Olympiad, held at Montana State University, more than 70 teams from 36 Montana cities competed in knowledge tests and practical experiments.
Participants in The Scrambler build a wheeled vehicle with an egg strapped to the nose. The vehicle must traverse a field and stop within a designated area without hitting the end stop and breaking its egg.
Different tournaments took place all over the MSU campus on Wednesday with middle and high school teams competing.
In one event, students built catapults that competed for both distance and accuracy. In another, participants constructed bridges to see how much weight they could hold.
In events with fewer moving parts, students took tests on subjects such as anatomy and physiology, astronomy, cell biology, chemistry and more. One event asked students to estimate massive numbers, such as how many snowflakes would fit in a school bus.
Teams from Bozeman and Gallatin High Schools competed, led by advisors who are science teachers and mentors.
The advisor’s job is to meet with students regularly and provide resources for activities, secure funding and hook them up with information as well as generally being there for encouragement and support.
It was Miles McGeehan’s first year leading Bozeman High’s Olympiad. He said several students encouraged him to take up the job after another teacher retired.
McGeehan, who teaches science at Bozeman High, said he enjoys seeing students outside a classroom setting and watching them be there for each other.
“It’s pretty neat to see how in the classroom how they may stretch themselves to help another student who needs a partner,” McGeehan said.
Gallatin High’s advisor, Dan Gutzman, has been at Olympiad for about eight years. Over the last three years, Gutzman has seen the team grow from six to nine to 24 kids. This year’s group was so big, they had to form a junior varsity team.
“I enjoy the students and watching them learn and try new things and compete,” Gutzman said. “It’s just a lot of fun to watch them grow and make new friends and come together as a group.”
Sophomores Elsa Austin and Aika Lanes competed this year for BHS.
Austin said she’s interested in science and would like to use it in her career. She’s been able to meet new people, spend time with classmates and friends and become interested in things she wasn’t before.
“I think it’s been very well-organized as well as very interactive and engaging,” Austin said. “I’ve had a really good time, and I feel like I’ve learned a lot.”
It was Lanes’ third year at Olympiad, and she’s been able to participate in events that were right up her alley.
“I did Reach for the Stars in seventh grade as an event for Science Olympiad (and) won second place in that, and then I realized I definitely liked space,” she said.
Among other things, Lanes said she learned she likes to be hands-on and never wants to work in an office.
“It takes a lot of teamwork,” she said. “It takes a lot of effort and if you persevere, you can do it.”
GHS junior McCants Meinders is on his second year in Olympiad, and he’s done Rocks and Minerals both times because it’s something he’s always been interested in.
“I grew up in Colorado, and I used to go to the Red Rocks all the time,” Meinders said, “and I always wondered, ‘What made this stuff? What made these beautiful formations? What’s it made out of?’”
Meinders said the hardest part of Olympiad was fitting in the studying among all his other obligations. He said he’s developed a healthy respect for science.
“It’s really something I revere,” Meinders said. “Like, on the surface, it seems like, ‘Oh, anybody can do science,’ but then you’re like, ‘Oh, no this actually takes a degree of expertise, aptitude, you know?”
Gallatin High sophomore Shelby Tyler helped lead her team this year and is a six-year Science Olympiad veteran.
Beyond the events, Tyler said her favorite part of this year was mentoring her teammates. She said she learned to help out as much as she can and not underestimate the people she’s mentoring.
“This year, I’ve just seen how willing this team is to come together and how willing people are to support each other,” she said.
