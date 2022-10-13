Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State University’s annual Showcase of the Bands event has grown over the last few years, with the largest number of high school marching bands attending this year.

The fifth annual showcase is sponsored by Montana State University’s School of Music and the university’s Spirit of the West marching band. The event will be at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public, with free parking available at the stadium lot. The gates will open at 1:30 p.m.

Bozeman and Gallatin high school marching bands will attend, the second showcase for the teams since the district split into two high schools.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.