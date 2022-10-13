Montana State University’s annual Showcase of the Bands event has grown over the last few years, with the largest number of high school marching bands attending this year.
The fifth annual showcase is sponsored by Montana State University’s School of Music and the university’s Spirit of the West marching band. The event will be at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public, with free parking available at the stadium lot. The gates will open at 1:30 p.m.
Other high school marching bands include Belgrade High School, Flathead High School, Havre High School and Livingston’s Park High School. It will also be the first year at the event for Lewistown’s Fergus High School.
Many states around the country host statewide events for high school marching bands to attend but Montana didn’t have a showcase like that prior to MSU’s Showcase of the Bands, according to Spirit of the West director Nathan Stark.
While it started as an event for local schools like Bozeman, Belgrade and Park high schools, it soon grew to other highs schools in the state as word spread.
“The biggest way to grow is for the directors and students to have a great experience and then they go tell friends and colleagues in other schools or districts and say this is a good festival,” Stark said.
Stark said they would love to expand it to even more schools. Already schools in Flathead and in Helena school districts have reached out to attend in the future.
Spirit of the West will perform for visitors and high school bands, with each band also given an opportunity to run through their own performances. Event organizers said it’s a chance for the young musicians to learn from each other and receive feedback from the university’s instructors.
The event also helps MSU recruit students for its Spirit of the West marching band. Stark said there are around 190 students in the band this year, with the goal of reaching around 200 members.
Jeffrey Ruffcorn, director of bands for Gallatin High School, said the Raptor band will perform a show called “Wildfire!” based on the idea that fire is both destructive and regenerative.
“We have worked hard for this opportunity and (the students) seem proud of what they’ve accomplished,” Ruffcorn said. “With any performance though, they are obviously nervous about how the show will be received.”
The event is a supportive environment for the high schools that is heavy on feedback and support without being competitive, said Kelly Berdahl, director of bands for Bozeman High School.
The Bozeman high team will perform a show called “Signs,” based on UFO phenomena like crop circles, sightings, contact and invasion.
“I think the students are both nervous and excited,” Berdahl said. “Nervous because our show is challenging and we have been cramming to get the drill design under our feel while performing music.”
Both Berdahl and Ruffcorn said their students were looking forward to playing their shows in front of the other school bands.
“Marching band can be so incredibly rewarding for the students, and it is absolutely worth getting more students and the community behind the activity,” Ruffcorn said.
It’s a great opportunity for the Bozeman and Gallatin high schools to perform their shows before heading out of state for regional competitions on Oct. 28-30.
Gallatin High’s marching band will head to Idaho State in Pocatello for a competition while Bozeman High school’s marching band will head to Kaysville, Utah, for the Davis Cup. The two events will be the only competition for the bands.
