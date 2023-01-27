Let the news come to you

Montana State University Alumni Foundation’s president is retiring after a little over eight years at the helm.

Chris Murray, who started in August 2014, will step down from the university’s fundraising arm on Feb. 28.

According to the university, the Alumni Foundation raised over $630 million during Murray’s tenure.


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

