According to the university, the Alumni Foundation raised over $630 million during Murray’s tenure.
The last fiscal year included two large donations to MSU — a $101 million gift from Mark and Robyn Jones to expand the university’s College of Nursing and $50 million from the Gianforte Family Foundation to construct a building to house the university’s School of Computing.
“Though retiring is bittersweet, the best time to leave is on a high note. I’d say a $208 million record-breaking year is just that,” Murray said in a news release announcing his retirement.
The foundation team was “unparalleled” and would ensure the success of the last few years continues, Murray said.
“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the incredible team at the Alumni Foundation and to have worked with some truly wonderful administrators, staff and faculty at MSU,” Murray said.
MSU President Waded Cruzado said the Alumni Foundation has helped provide opportunities for students, faculty and staff under Murray’s leadership.
“We’re grateful for his dedication to the university’s mission of serving our students and the people of Montana,” Cruzado said.
During Murray’s tenure, the foundation has faced growing student pressure to divest its $225 million endowment from fossil fuels. In 2016, the student government passed a resolution calling for the Alumni Foundation to instead invest in environmentally and socially responsible companies.
In November 2021, a group of student, university and foundation representatives met to consider what a divestment from fossil fuels might look like.
The foundation board will conduct a national search to replace Murray.
Greg Collins, chair of the foundation’s Board of Governors, said Murray had done “an extraordinary job” during his time with the Alumni Foundation.
“His expertise, tenacity and tireless energy have been instrumental in our success and the very real impact on the university, the students, faculty and communities we support,” Collins said.
