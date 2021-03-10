Montana State University plans to seek approval this week to lease land to the city of Bozeman and authorize millions in spending for campus projects.
During Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting, the university plans to ask the board to adjust its financial plan for the Bobcat Stadium complex and throw another $300,000 at the project.
The 400,000 square-foot facility is planned to include training and rehab areas, locker rooms, a team lounge, football operations and staff offices and additional meeting rooms. Construction on the project began in May 2020.
Construction of the complex, estimated to cost $18 million, was funded primarily through a donations campaign led by President Waded Cruzado, which resulted in $15 million in donations. The fundraising campaign was one of the largest in university history.
In 2019, MSU submitted a proposal to finance up to $3 million of the project using revenue generated by its athletics department.
The university plans to ask the Board of Regents to amend its initial request to include an additional $300,000 from MSU Athletics because “project costs are higher than originally estimated,” according to the proposal.
MSU also submitted three other requests for general funding approval on research lab spaces and campus infrastructure.
It is requesting approval of $750,000 to improve two research lab spaces in the Norm Asbjornson Hall for optics and photonics research. The university is seeking to create “light controlled” research spaces.
MSU’s College of Engineering has already secured federal grant money to complete the renovations, according to the request.
MSU is also seeking authorization to use $1.3 million to improve its Health and Human Development labs. The expansion and renovation in lab space is needed due to increasing enrollment and research grants in exercise and nutrition sciences, human performance and biomechanics, according to the university. The project will be primarily funded through its facilities maintenance fund.
With the campus expanding, the university is also requesting approval to spend $900,000 to upgrade infrastructure in its south campus, including water, sewer water, electricity, fiber optics and geothermal power. According to the request, MSU is “planning ahead to develop the necessary infrastructure to support potential future buildings south of Grant Street.”
The university is also scheduled to ask the Board of Regents during its virtual meeting on Thursday to grant authorization to lease 1.1 acres of land to the city of Bozeman for a new 13,500-square-foot fire station.
The fire station would be near the Huffman Building along Kagy Boulevard, east of Seventh Avenue, according to the university’s request.
MSU is seeking valuation of the land and an appraisal of its fair market value. Once it’s completed, the university can begin formal negotiations with the city.
The university is hoping to negotiate a lease for 20 years, with options to renew up to three ten-year terms, according to meeting documents. MSU expects the city will present concept plans by late spring, followed by a bond referendum in the fall.
The new fire station would serve homes and commercial buildings in south Bozeman and the MSU campus.
“The facility will reduce response times to under one minute for campus calls and will improve facilitating coverage at the Bobcat Stadium, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse and campus events,” MSU’s request said.
Other benefits proposed by the university included fire cadet programs or full-time student interns at the fire station and possible lower insurance premiums for the campus.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.