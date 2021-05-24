Montana State University is seeking Board of Regents approval to spend $1.8 million to purchase a slice of land near campus.
The university is requesting permission from the regents to buy a property on Greek Way during the Wednesday and Thursday meeting.
The property, roughly 1.3 acres, is surrounded by land already owned by MSU and would bring a complete section of 5.2 acres under MSU ownership and Board of Regents authority, according to the authorization request. The land and building would be “for auxiliary uses.”
The parcel of land is along Greek Way and South Third Avenue and includes an existing building of about 7,296 square feet.
Money for the purchase would come from nonstate funds, primarily auxiliary revenue from other facilities, according to MSU. The university received a valuation from an appraisal agency for the land that assessed it at $1.81 million.
During the meetings, MSU also plans to ask for $700,000 in spending authority to design and install sustainable energy for its South Campus Energy District.
“The new energy district will offset energy use for several buildings south of Grant Street including the Student Wellness Center, Shroyer Gym and Brick Breeden Field House and will allow connections and energy costs savings to be applied to future buildings in the southern portion of campus,” the request states.
Part of the new sustainable energy infrastructure will include a solar array on the new Student Wellness Center, according to the request. Other portions will be designed and constructed as projects are developed in the southern area of campus.
The Board of Regents is also scheduled to take action on the university system 2023 budget, including setting campus tuition and fees, approving infrastructure projects and distributing federal COVID-19 funding.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.