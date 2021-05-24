MSU Wild

A man bikes to Montana Hall on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Montana State University campus.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Montana State University is seeking Board of Regents approval to spend $1.8 million to purchase a slice of land near campus.

The university is requesting permission from the regents to buy a property on Greek Way during the Wednesday and Thursday meeting.

The property, roughly 1.3 acres, is surrounded by land already owned by MSU and would bring a complete section of 5.2 acres under MSU ownership and Board of Regents authority, according to the authorization request. The land and building would be “for auxiliary uses.”

The parcel of land is along Greek Way and South Third Avenue and includes an existing building of about 7,296 square feet.

Money for the purchase would come from nonstate funds, primarily auxiliary revenue from other facilities, according to MSU. The university received a valuation from an appraisal agency for the land that assessed it at $1.81 million.

The building was a frat house from the 1970s until Generation Ministries began renting it and ultimately bought it from Sigma Nu in the early 2000s, according to a 2016 virtual fundraising effort.

The property is now being used as “a domicile and meeting space for Bowman House, LLC,” according to MSU’s request.

During the meetings, MSU also plans to ask for $700,000 in spending authority to design and install sustainable energy for its South Campus Energy District.

The project will be financed with campus maintenance funds, according to the university’s request.

“The new energy district will offset energy use for several buildings south of Grant Street including the Student Wellness Center, Shroyer Gym and Brick Breeden Field House and will allow connections and energy costs savings to be applied to future buildings in the southern portion of campus,” the request states.

Part of the new sustainable energy infrastructure will include a solar array on the new Student Wellness Center, according to the request. Other portions will be designed and constructed as projects are developed in the southern area of campus.

The Board of Regents is also scheduled to take action on the university system 2023 budget, including setting campus tuition and fees, approving infrastructure projects and distributing federal COVID-19 funding.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

