Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Montana State University student body resolution to include a student bill of rights in the university’s revised student code of conduct is moving forward.

The Associated Students of MSU unanimously passed a resolution supporting the addition of a bill of rights into the student code of conduct. The resolution was sponsored by all eligible senators, which hasn’t happened before according to the student body’s records.

“All people eligible and present co-sponsored the resolution as a symbolic gesture to say students really do care about this and we really would want the student bill of rights in the code of student conduct,” said Lucas Oelkers, ASMSU president. “It was very unprompted, and everyone felt passionate about it.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.