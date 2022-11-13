“All people eligible and present co-sponsored the resolution as a symbolic gesture to say students really do care about this and we really would want the student bill of rights in the code of student conduct,” said Lucas Oelkers, ASMSU president. “It was very unprompted, and everyone felt passionate about it.”
“Right now, the way it is, it’s almost like the student government is looking up at the university saying students have these rights, like try and uphold these rights,” he said. “But if we bring it over into university policy, then it’s the university uplifting the rights of students.”
Oelkers said University of Montana and Montana Tech also have a student bill of rights incorporated in their codes of conduct.
“We want to make sure students know that they do have rights,” he said. “The university is uplifting the rights of students. They hold fast and true that students also have these rights and it’s part of our values. That’s an important thing.”
After the resolution passed ASMSU, it was presented to the University Council, which includes university administration and department heads, at its November meeting.
Oelkers said the discussion around the inclusion of the bill of rights in the student code of conduct has been supportive at all levels.
“It’s a very positive shift and it’s not a shift that is a fight for us. Everyone is on board with it,” he said. “The administrators were all on board with it. Students are on board with it.”
It will return to the University Council for a vote on Dec. 7.
The student bill of rights is derived from state and federal laws, Oelkers said.
The 10 rights in the draft include the right to a living and learning environment that emphasizes dignity and worth, safe environment, right to peacefully assemble and protest, right to representation on the Board of Regents and right to participate in any fee or tuition change.
