Montana State University researchers have revealed a new side to black holes, one that challenges the idea of them as only destructive forces.
In a study published in the Nature journal earlier this year, graduate student Zachary Schutte and physics professor Amy Reines described a black hole in a dwarf galaxy 30 million light years away that is creating clusters of stars.
Schutte was the lead author of the study.
“Not only is there a massive black hole in this dwarf galaxy, but it is driving this outflow that is slamming into dense gas nearby and triggering the formation of new star clusters. That has never been seen in a galaxy before,” Reines said.
While black holes are typically thought of as these destructive forces, Reines said, this particular black hole is doing something they’ve never seen before. Black holes typically produce an outflow of materials that heat up any surrounding gas clouds too hot and too fast, making it impossible for it to condense into stars.
“Most of the black holes we see influencing their galaxies are shutting down star formation. They’re being more destructive,” Reines said.
But with the black hole identified in the dwarf galaxy Henize 2-10, the outflow is much slower and gentler, allowing the formation of stars, Reines said. It was a rare example of a black hole producing what she called positive feedback, where it supported star formation.
“It opens up some new questions on how black holes can impact their galaxies,” she said. “… It would be great if we could find other examples of this happening.”
Reines has been familiar with this particular dwarf galaxy for the last decade.
In 2011, Reines, who was then a graduate student at the University of Virginia, published a study in the journal Nature that identified a massive black hole in Henize 2-10. It countered what was commonly believed about dwarf galaxies at that time.
“I had this hypothesis from the data I was using back then but I couldn’t prove it,” Reines said, adding that new data she acquired from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope helped to confirm her original report on the black hole in the dwarf galaxy.
The new findings relied on data the duo collected from the Hubble Space Telescope. Once a year, NASA puts out a call for proposals from scientists looking to use the telescope’s instruments in their research.
“At only 30 million light-years away, Henize 2-10 is close enough that Hubble was able to capture both images and spectroscopic evidence of a black hole outflow very clearly. The additional surprise was that, rather than suppressing star formation, the outflow was triggering the birth of new stars,” Schutte said in a NASA press release.
The duo’s findings have already garnered interest and excitement from people in and outside of astronomy, Reines said. Their paper was even shared by NASA, in both a press release and social media posts.
Reines, who advises eight graduate students, two post-doctorate students and one undergraduate student, said she plans to continue studying how black holes operate in dwarf galaxies.
Moving forward, Reines hopes to learn more about how supermassive black holes originally formed. While there are three main theories, she said, there isn’t a collective consensus on how they were created and the earlier stages of black hole growth and evolution.
Throughout her research, Reines said she still has a “sense of awe at what can happen in the universe.”