Montana State University receives $1.5 million grant to support rural teachers By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 27, 2021 Tracy Zuhoski grew up in Belt attending rural schools until he graduated high school. Now he’s teaching sixth grade through 12th grade science in Lavina after receiving his teaching degree from Montana State University in 2020.With a population of around 160 residents, Zuhoski said his class sizes in Lavina range from two to 11 students.“I planned everything I did in college to prepare myself for a rural school,” Zuhoski said, adding he knew he always wanted to teach in a smaller school, “to give back because I had good teachers that made me want to be a teacher.” MSU’s rural education center recently received a $1.5 million grant from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies with the aim of preparing more graduates to not only teach in rural school settings but to thrive.Jayne Downey, director of the Center for Research on Rural Education, is the lead researcher of the two-year project called Advancing Support, Preparation and Innovation in Rural Education.The project involves three different components, including preparing undergraduate students for rural teaching experiences, creating and fostering mentorships between new and experienced rural teachers and making professional development opportunities easier to access.“These three initiatives are closely connected with each other, it’s more of a comprehensive, systemic approach to our work in supporting rural teachers,” Downey said.One of the key components, called Rural Teacher Pathways Project, provides three clinical teaching opportunities to undergraduates.While some of the experiences have been in existence in a smaller scale since 2016, the grant will allow them to offer it to more students, Downey said.“We want to do our best to give them a solid preparation for their work as teachers and we think part of that is really giving our students opportunities to build their knowledge and skill in a rural context,” Downey said.Zuhoski also said having experience at a rural school is key for all teachers.“There’s a difference between wanting to go to a small town and being prepared,” Zuhoski said. Zuhoski, who did his rural field experience in 2019 at a school in Broadus, said it was helpful to have that experience before graduating. Zuhoski also did a practicum semester at a school in Belgrade and said it was a valuable experience to learn it wasn’t the type of teaching he wanted to do.With many MSU students coming from outside of the state, Zuhoski said it’s important for them to experience teaching in Montana, especially rural areas outside of Bozeman.“If you’re going to be a teacher, you can’t limit yourself to just viewing one side,” he said.The ASPIRE project is also hoping to create mentorships once new teachers are placed in rural schools. Downey said the grant funding will help them identify and train veteran teachers to be mentors.“In some of our smaller schools, mentoring can be a lifeline for a new rural teacher,” she said.The goal is to have more than 100 Montana teachers prepared to be mentors by the end of the two years, according to Downey.To help teachers access professional development resources, the grant will also help fund a central website with course options pulled from around 10 different teacher preparation programs in Montana, Downey said.“I see the potential here for Montana to build a really motivated and prepared and energized group of teachers for rural schools and communities that are thriving and really making a difference in students’ lives every day,” she said.Like Zuhoski, Downey said she grew up attending rural school.“I know the difference that a good teacher can make in the life of a rural kid, and that’s what I want for Montana’s rural kids, that their classrooms are filled with well-prepared teachers,” she said.Both Downey and Zuhoski said schools are often at the center of life in small towns. From school sports to concerts and after-school activities, Zuhoski said the school is a gathering space in towns like Lavina."The school in a lot of ways is the economic and social heartbeat of the community and that's really every small town in Montana," Zuhoski said. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 