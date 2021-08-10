Montana State University professor wins book award for Cheyenne Nation history By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Aug 10, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State associate professor Leo Killsback was awarded an international award for his two-volume history of the Cheyenne Nation. Courtesy of Montana State University Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Montana State University professor and Indigenous scholar won a prestigious book award for a two-volume history of the Cheyenne Nation.Leo Killsback, an enrolled member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, won the 2021 Stubbendieck Great Plains Distinguished Book Prize from the Center for Great Plains Studies, which considers books from the United States and Canada.To receive the award was an honor and showed the importance and value of Native scholarship, Killsback said. “As a Native person studying Native history, my work was not always appreciated and not always respected,” he said. “It was good to have it be recognized.”The books were a decade or so in the making, including researching, writing and finding a publisher. Four publishers rejected the books before Texas Tech University Press accepted the two books, “A Sacred People: Indigenous Governance, Traditional leadership and the Warriors of the Cheyenne Nation” and “A Sovereign People: Indigenous Nationhood, Traditional Law and the Covenants of the Cheyenne Nation.Killsback graduated from MSU in 2003 and returned to the university in 2020 as an associate professor in the department of Native American Studies. Previously, he taught at Arizona State University for 10 years.In researching and writing the books, Killsback said it was important to do so in a manner that was not only respectful of the archival records but that was respectful and non-exploitative of the Cheyenne Nation’s ongoing ceremonial practices, oral traditions, language and belief systems.“Our history isn’t limited and there’s a vast amount of research to still be done, not just in history but in modern challenges that Native people face,” Killsback said.The books began out of work he did during his doctoral dissertation in 2010. It’s hard to quantify how much time he spent on the two books but they accounted for “thousands of hours of research and reading and transcribing archival research,” Killsback said.In addition to the archival research, Killsback also interviewed more than 80 elders, leaders and teachers for the two books. It was an important aspect of his research to preserve and honor the traditional Northern Cheyenne knowledge, he said. “Growing up you hear stories and you participate in ceremonies and traditional practices that are probably thousands of years old sometimes,” he said. “There’s people in the community that have this knowledge and keep this knowledge.”Despite systemic efforts by the United State government to eradicate their religious practices, belief systems and language through war or policies of oppression, Killsback said, there are people who are have been resilient in keeping it alive.With many of those elders dying, Killsback wanted to preserve their knowledge. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of that effort.“(The pandemic) really impacted our already struggling kinship structures because we lost so many elders that were the folks who typically hold family units together and are the bearers of that knowledge,” he said.In a statement announcing Killsback’s selection, the book prize committee chair Patty Simpson said the books were a humbling and ennobling work.“Killsback’s work disseminates a growing sense of urgency about the academic and activist dimensions of Indigenous scholarship and the imperative to understand in a new way the significance of the very ground beneath our feet,” Simpson said in the press release.While he’s celebrating the award, Killsback plans to continue his research with two more books on the horizon. The first will be stories of Cheyenne history and culture and the second will be stories written in the Cheyenne language.“My major goal as a scholar is to help preserve and protect Native history, culture, philosophies and languages by also showing and demonstrating to other potential Native scholars how they could do that for their own people,” Killsback said.For Native scholars starting out in the world of academia, Killsback said, “You don’t need a Ph.D., but you need to be about something bigger than yourself because that will drive you. For me, it’s about the care of my community back home.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Tags Bozeman Montana Montana State University Msu Scholar Cheyenne Nation Northern Chyenne Tribe Cener For Great Plains Studies Native Books Book Award Texas Tech University Press Leo Killsback Politics University Education Knowledge Nation Professor Cheyenne Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. 