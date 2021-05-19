Montana State University leadership this week laid out what gun carry could look like on campus in response to faculty questions, while also stipulating the many unknowns as the Montana Board of Regents moves ahead with a legal challenge to the new law.
The university administration during a virtual meeting Wednesday focused on education around firearm carry and what leadership learned in conversations with other states that have similar laws allowing firearm carry on college campuses.
The Faculty Senate members submitted a list of questions on behalf of their departments to university leadership ahead of the meeting.
“With regards to the Board of Regents decision, or the direction the Board may be going after this or as part of this judicial review, that is up to the Board,” said MSU Provost Robert Mokwa. “… I just want you to understand when we say we can’t give you that answer, it’s because we don’t really know any more than you do.”
Mokwa said the university would continue looking into the processes it has in place and would learn from other universities with similar campus carry laws.
“There’s a lot we don’t know as we move through the judicial review,” said MSU Chief of Police Kevin Gillian. “… I would say, just to put it out there, that much of this guidance will come from OCHE.”
In the case that the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education does not develop a training for all the campuses to use, Gillian said he has put together a course that provides information on the current Montana law, safe gun storage in a housing facility, personal residence or vehicle, how to properly load and unload a firearm and suicide prevention.
“As I read it, we can only require training for students who are resident students,” Gillian said. “This will not pertain to students that live off campus.”
The course would be required for residents with a firearm, but Gillian said it would be open to all students, staff and faculty. People who complete the course will receive a wallet-sized card to carry with them.
University housing also funded the purchase of 1,000 gun safety locks for people who complete MSU’s firearm course, according to Gillian.
For faculty and staff concerned about safety, Gillian said there are University Police officers trained in building security assessments and departments could request recommendations on how to enhance security.
MSU Dean of Students Matthew Caires said the university has been looking at how other states have implemented similar campus carry laws, especially Utah and Idaho.
“One of the challenges we found is there simply isn’t much research,” he said.
Caires said MSU heard from universities from those two Western states that education was really important along with providing a clear message of what the policy is and what to do if there is a violation.
The schools reported they hadn’t seen an uptick in suicides or accidental discharges in the years since their policies were changed, but the laws in those states differed from Montana’s by forbidding 18- to 21-year-olds in residence halls from having guns.
Under HB 102, people 18 years and older can have firearms in university housing.
“We’re on new ground,” Caires said.
Leadership at the Utah and Idaho universities said the concern over having firearms on campus had decreased over time, according to Caires. While they still didn’t like the law, they no longer heard as many concerns after the first two years.
People living in university housing will no longer be required to store firearms at the university police’s facility, but Caires said they will still be encouraged to and the university is looking at possible strategies to incentivize students to do so.
A draft policy proposal outlined by the University System allows campuses to deny certification “to a person who has a history of adjudicated university system discipline arising out of the individuals interpersonal violence or substance abuse.”
Caires said his department is working closely with legal counsel to create guidance on how the university can place firearm restrictions in those cases of adjudicated discipline behavior.
Gillian and Caires both emphasized the importance of ongoing work to prevent suicides and create additional mental health discussions that can be rolled into education around firearm carry and summer orientation programs for new students.
In response to submitted questions about pending or possible legal challenges to HB 102, MSU Legal Counsel Kellie Peterson said, “Like all litigation, we don’t comment on legal strategies or public outcomes.”
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.