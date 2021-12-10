Montana State University Faculty Senate declare climate emergency By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Dec 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana Hall is pictured in this November file photo. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State University’s faculty governing body this week declared a climate emergency and their support of recent sustainability goals.The university’s Faculty Senate resolution acknowledging the climate crisis passed unanimously with one person abstaining Wednesday after months of drafting and discussion.The senate body recognized “climate change as one of the most significant challenges facing Montana and the world. As our state’s Land Grant institution, it is our obligation to be leaders in building a sustainable future,” the resolution stated. The group said it supported efforts to reduce the university’s carbon footprint and asked the university community to take “meaningful and measurable steps” toward limiting the impacts of climate change.The resolution as it passed is an abbreviated version of a longer resolution that had been introduced at the start of the fall semester.The original resolution included language on ways faculty could reduce their carbon footprint, created a capital campaign to address climate crisis and suggested joining the Presidents’ Climate Leadership Commitments but were not included in the abbreviated version that passed.During the senate discussion Wednesday, many of the representatives spoke in favor of the condensed version, saying more faculty members in their department were comfortable supporting it than the longer version.One senator said it was important for faculty to show leadership to the students and the community by passing the resolution and it was key to have the most faculty support possible.Work on a faculty climate resolution began in March 2021 and included a collaborative process between faculty members and feedback throughout the process, said Paul Lachapelle, a lead author on the resolution.“This is really part of our mandate as a land grant university, to educate and inform the public and our campus community about risks to their health, welfare and safety,” Lachapelle said in an interview Thursday.As a faculty senate alternate, Lachapelle could not introduce the resolution himself, but had several senator cosponsors.The faculty’s resolution came a few months after the Associated Students of MSU’s own resolution declaring a climate emergency, one of the first resolutions the group passed in the fall semester.“I really think if faculty hadn’t been able to follow suit it would have really sent a message to students that faculty are not onboard and not convinced of the science and that sends a confusing message to our campus and our state,” Lachapelle said.Tony Hartshorn, a land resources professor, said he supported the Faculty Senate’s passage of the resolution. “My hopes are that this will be a catalyst for broader conversation on how does Montana sort out what kind of future we would like and hopefully it’s one that rivers don’t run dry and there’s snow on the mountains,” Hartshorn said in an interview Thursday.As a land grant university it was important to have these conversations, Hartshorn said.“What kind of land is going to be the source of our proverbial sons and daughters that are coming to MSU if we don’t rethink our relationship to that land,” he said.In addition to recognizing the urgency of the climate crisis and supporting the sustainability framework, the resolution also encouraged faculty to develop and support curricula that had a climate change focus to “equip all MSU students with the perspective and skillsets needed to confront the climate crisis.”Hartshorn said he had heard concerns from some faculty that an emphasis on climate change research could take away form other areas of research, like public health, education or engineering but he didn’t think it was a “zero-sum game.”Hartshorn paraphrased a quote from Margaret Atwood, “climate change is everything change.”For some supporters of the resolution, there is hope it could spur further immediate action from the university.“A number of us have been concerned that the university administration has a ‘keep your head down’ approach to addressing the climate crisis,” Lachapelle said.While the university has set long-term sustainability goals, there’s concern from some faculty that there needs to be more immediate action.“Many of us felt that MSU simply hasn’t been doing enough public outreach to inform our students and our state about the crisis, the emergency and ways that MSU intends to address it,” Lachapelle said.Rob Maher, a professor in the MSU’s school of music, wrote in an email that he was pleased the resolution passed and was hopeful it would “give our university administration some willingness to state specific plans and priorities for 2022, not just long goals for 2035 and 2040.”By declaring a climate emergency, Lachapelle said, it implied the university needed to move in an immediate, rapid and sustained way to respond to the crisis.“An emergency by definition is a situation that requires an immediate response to prevent a catastrophic outcome,” he said. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 