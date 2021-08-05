Montana State University ecologists develop plans to study forest health from satellites By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Aug 5, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The sun shines through the trees on the Storm Castle Trail on Nov. 17 in the Custer Gallatin National Forest. RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. A team of ecologists led by a Montana State University researcher are asking what satellite images and data tell us about the health of the world's forests as they set out to create a standardized way of measuring forest health around the world.The researchers designed a framework to track the health of forest ecosystems, to better understand global goals on biodiversity and impacts of climate change.Andrew Hansen, professor in the Department of Ecology and director of the Landscape Biodiversity Lab, was a lead author in a paper published in a leading biology journal outlining how satellites can be used to better understand forest health. "Forest connectivity influences how well plants and animals can move in response to pressures from climate and land use change and thus their resilience to these changes," Hansen said. "Loss of connectivity to forest fragmentation increases the spread of weeds and invasive species and fire risk."The framework is designed to standardize measuring ecosystem health around the world to better measure the status of global goals, Hansen said. The group of researchers is hopeful that the Convention on Biological Diversity — a group of over 150 countries focused on conservation — will support their framework when it meets in October and create a working group to provide countries with guidance.The United States is not a member but Hansen said the methods to understand forest health could be used in the country. Hansen and his colleagues were previously studying land use and climate change in large landscapes like Greater Yellowstone and Northern Rockies for decades. Hansen said they are aware of a few agencies that are tracking and evaluating the health of large landscapes over time.The ability to measure the health of forest ecosystems using satellite data has only recently become possible. NASA and other federal agencies have in recent years been improving technologies for measuring earth ecosystems from space, Hansen said.“We are now able to measure how fast forests and vegetation are growing, plant water stress, burned area, the physical structure of the forest, human impacts such as deforestation and land use change and habitat suitability for wildlife species,” Hansen said.All of those measurements can paint a larger picture, Hansen said, telling researchers about drought, water, fire risk, loss of forests and habitats for species that are at risk.The framework Hansen and other researchers developed was designed to be individualized to each country’s needs. Countries can monitor the annual health of ecosystems while tracking it over time to see how well they're meeting global biodiversity goals, Hansen said.The team that developed the plan included MSU students Jaris Veneros, Alyson East and Benjamin Noble, policy experts from the United Nations Development Programme and international conservation scientists. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 