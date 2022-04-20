A Montana State University research duo found shifts in Gallatin Valley food purchasing habits during the early days of the pandemic, with a talk schedule this week on what local food system changes might last.
Co-authors Roland Ebel and Carmen Byker-Shanks, collected information for a case study on the sales of 120 products at local grocery store Heebs in March and April 2020 and compared it to the same months in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ebel, a researcher in the health and human development department, said they were most interested in looking at the period of time people were in lockdown, and how that impacted their grocery store purchases.
The case study found people in Bozeman purchased more in general, and specifically chose starchy vegetables, like potatoes, legumes and convenience food. Ebel said customers went for products that had longer shelf life, pointing to the example of a sharp increase in people buying frozen broccoli over fresh broccoli.
The study also showed a decrease in non-alcoholic drinks, which Ebel and Byker-Shanks attributed to the decrease in bottled water sales with more people at home and using their own tap water.
One finding that surprised Ebel was the decrease in snacks purchased in March and April 2020 compared to the previous year.
“Snacks is a bit of a mystery to us. Other national studies reported strong increases in snacks,” Ebel said.
It could be related to people purchasing less small on-the-go snacks, Bozemanites being health conscious or that MSU students — a population with high snack buying habits — were not in town during the pandemic, he said.
The study also included interviews with a handful of grocery store employees, from cashiers to managers. Employees reported seeing customers who were rushing through to store, people buying more than usual and people who seemed nervous and uncomfortable.
“The study did not only highlight consumer behavior but also how stressful the situation was in the stores,” Ebel said.
The study results will be a jumping-off point for a free virtual discussion scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. The talk will focus on how COVID-19 has changed the way Gallatin Valley obtains and consumes food and what new trends might last.
Speakers include Ebel and Byker-Shanks, Mitch Bradley from Heebs Market, Jill Holder from HRDC Food and Nutrition Department, Curt Jeffreys from La Tinga Mexican Restaurant, Hanna McCarthy from the Bozeman Community Food Co-op and Brittany Selvig from Bozeman Public Schools Food Services.
“How has the food system in Gallatin Valley changed and what changes are going to persist? What is going to happen, not only as a result of COVID-19 but also as a result of increasing inflation rates and external things such as climate change and online groceries?” Ebel said.
It’s likely too early to tell with certainty which trends might last, Ebel said, but he thinks the increase of online grocery shopping will continue. He also said consumers showed an increased awareness of where their food came from, how it was prepared and how it arrived, which could continue. Ebel called this “food consciousness.”
Ebel said his own grocery shopping habits have changed since the pandemic’s start, with his trips becoming more planned. In the early days, Ebel said his family increased their consumption of canned goods, which was something they previously hadn’t eaten and are now shifting away from.
“My wife and I planned ahead our meals for the next two weeks so we wouldn’t have to go more frequently. The interesting thing is we maintained the strategy,” Ebel said. “It’s a habit that has changed us since then.”