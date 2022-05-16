Montana State University announced a couple interim positions Monday, following its head of research accepting a new position at a Texas university.
Alison Harmon, MSU’s current dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Development, will become the interim vice president of research and economic development.
Harmon will replace Jason Carter in August as he leaves for Baylor University.
Harmon, who came to MSU in 2004, was named as interim dean of the education, health and human development college in 2015. She became its permanent dean in 2017.
“With training and support, our faculty can make enormous strides in research, creating new knowledge and art while giving students amazing hands-on learning opportunities at the bright edges of their fields of interest,” Harmon said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to working across the university to support all of our faculty and students in expanding the impact and visibility of their scholarship.”
University spokesman Michael Becker said MSU has asked Harmon to serve two years as interim vice president. A national search is expected to start in the fall of 2024 for the position.
“Dr. Harmon is a superb scholar with an excellent understanding of how to support and champion faculty and students in their research,” MSU President Waded Cruzado said in a news release.
With Harmon serving in a new position for the next two years, the university announced Tricia Seifert would serve as interim dean of the college of education, health and human development starting on Aug. 9. Seifert is its current education department head.
Seifert, who has been with the university since 2014, is a professor of adult and higher education. Her research includes a focus on the experiences of students in college.
Seifert said she was honored to be selected for the position at MSU and looked forward to working with students, faculty and staff.
“I see tremendous opportunities ahead to continue helping MSU students achieve their hopes and dreams through a college education,” she said.
In a news release, Provost Bob Mokwa said Seifert will be interim dean for two to three years, with a national search for a permanent dean to begin in the fall of 2024.
“I chose Dr. Seifert for her focus on student success and her skills in bringing teams together to pursue and achieve common goals,” Mokwa said. “She is a great leader who listens thoughtfully, asks the right questions, gives careful consideration to ideas and communicates clearly.”