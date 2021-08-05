Montana State to host welcome events, no scheduled convocation speaker By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Aug 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana Hall is pictured on the Montana State University campus on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Montana State University's convocation will look slightly different this year, with a focus on a series of events instead of a designated speaker to welcome the freshman class.The university still plans to hold smaller events throughout the first few weeks of the semester to welcome both new and returning students to campus.MSU is focused on a "more normal experience for our students and our faculty" both in classrooms and on campus, university spokesperson Tracy Ellig said. Despite this, the university does not have an announced convocation speaker. "Consistent with the abundance of caution that characterizes MSU, we are still evaluating a speaker event, recognizing the complexities of bringing thousands of students, faculty, staff and members of the public for a several hours-long, indoor event in a large enclosed venue," Ellig said in an emailed response.Last year, the university held a virtual convocation with MSU alum and author Sarah Vowell in conversation with MSU President Waded Cruzado. The event was scheduled to move to a bigger venue at the Bobcat Stadium before it was ultimately held online.Ellig said "no definite nor final decisions" have been made about a speaker for the fall, and the university decided to focus on smaller campus events, part of its MSU Debut series, instead of a single big ceremony.Beginning a few days before the Aug. 25 start to the semester, the events will help students get acquainted with both the campus and Bozeman. Starting on Aug. 21, there will be a series of campus tours students can choose from. Catapalooza will return in full force on Aug. 23, with around 175 university groups and community organizations on Centennial Mall. The event will also include music, free food and giveaways.This year the annual freshman class photo, featuring the students forming the letter ‘M’ on the Bobcat Stadium field. President Waded Cruzado will speak to the students, who will also receive a free shirt.The first day of classes will include a pancake breakfast on the south side of Montana Hall from 7 to 11 a.m.Folk duo Jamestown Revival is scheduled to be crooning to both students (free of charge with a Catcard) and Bozemanites at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 on the lawn of Jabs Hall. Food trucks are planned be parked nearby.Students looking to explore the outdoor recreation activities near Bozeman will also have plenty of opportunities to get involved. On Aug. 28, students can sign up for a day hike or river rafting. Tickets are $5, with transportation for both and rafting equipment provided. The next day, students can also register to give the large rock M a fresh coat of white paint.The MSU Debut events will continue through mid-September with different outdoor events organized by the Outdoor Recreation Program. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 