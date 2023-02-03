TOP: Team “Prostars” from Helena, left, compete at the First Tech Challenge robotics championship on Friday at Montana State University. ABOVE: Team “E-Hackers” from Eureka, left, fist bump the “Lazer Sharks in Space” after competing.
TOP: Team “Prostars” from Helena, left, compete at the First Tech Challenge robotics championship on Friday at Montana State University. ABOVE: Team “E-Hackers” from Eureka, left, fist bump the “Lazer Sharks in Space” after competing.
The pit area of the First Tech Challenge robotics championship was swarming with activity.
Teams huddled tightly around their tables. Some talked strategy for their qualifying matches while others joked and ate pizza — the atmosphere was jovial with only a whiff of intensity.
Montana State University’s Shroyer Gym played host for the annual robotics championship.
Twenty-seven teams made up of middle and high school-aged students from Montana, Wyoming and Idaho were competing for a chance to head to nationals in Houston, Texas.
Each team built their own robot that had to undergo inspections before participating in the tournament.
Julie Heller, a board member of the Montana Robotics Alliance, said that the students participating tailored the style of robot they built to the game they were playing.
This year’s iteration of the tournament is centered on the Power Play game type, which requires the handmade robots to stack cones onto differing lengths of rods dotting a playing surface.
Each match has a brief autonomous period that puts the teams’ coding skills to the test. Then, teams take controllers and manipulate the bots.
Friday’s tournament included five qualifying matches in which teams would be paired at random to compete against another random pairing.
Heller said that the top four teams become alliance captains, meaning they can pick and choose what other teams in the competition they want to add to their roster.
The necessity of working together to achieve victory, even with people that are not on their teams, is part of the “gracious professionalism” ethos, Heller said.
While winning the crown is the ultimate goal, the tournament and First Tech Challenge program also aims to get participants to use their skills for more than building robots.
Ed Huth, president of the Montana Robotics Alliance, said that there are numerous awards handed out, including the inspire award. That award is given to the team that goes out into their community and uses their knowledge to better their surroundings, among other criteria.
“These kids are our future,” he said.
For example, Heller’s son is on team Fusion out of Helena. Heller said that the team has worked with the Transportation Security Administration at Helena Regional Airport to generate solutions to everyday issues.
They designed a small ramp for baggage conveyor belts. The ramp helped to cover ledges on the belt system that could prevent injury to TSA employees and damage to bags.
Another Team, Rednek Robotics Wun, designed a mobility trike for a child with spina bifida.
Rednek team members Isaac Snyder and Tristen Short both worked on the trike, which includes a reclining chair, disk brakes and custom molded frame.
Snyder said that over 800 working hours went into building the trike. Short added that they plan on open sourcing the design, meaning others can take and use their idea for free.
“It’s about more than robots,” Huth said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.