Support for a legal challenge to new laws affecting college campuses in Montana — including the campus carry law — is gaining traction, with the Montana State University Faculty Senate voting in favor of joining a possible lawsuit.
The Faculty Senate voted 20-3 with three abstentions in a special board meeting Wednesday morning in support of joining a lawsuit “to uphold the MUS Board of Regents constitutional authority to govern the MUS campuses.”
While a lawsuit has not been filed, organizations representing university system faculty and staff have secured legal counsel and expressed the desire to file a legal challenge to new laws that limit the constitutional power of the Board of Regents. Those laws include the expansion of firearm carry on college campuses, restricting transgender athletes from competing in college sports and banning universities from limiting controversial speech.
MSU Faculty Senate Chair Elect Bradford Watson told faculty senators that while a lawsuit would address specific laws, the challenge would be about about the overall constitutional power of the Board of Regents.
“The lawsuit is really about the overreach of the Legislature to govern the campus, usurping the Board of Regents constitutional authority there,” he said. “It’s not just about these but about any future bills or laws that could be passed that overstep the reach of the Board of Regents.”
Many of the faculty senators said they received feedback from their department colleagues in support of joining the lawsuit.
“We would be one of many plaintiffs on this that are looking at how these laws do create harm for individuals and the institution on the campus,” Bradford said.
Despite any possible repercussions, many of the faculty senators said it was their chance to speak out as a collective faculty voice.
“As far as fearing the long-term repercussions, I feel like this is a major issue right now and thus we need to address it right now. And perhaps there’s other bodies that should be doing something but if they aren’t, this is our chance to put our voice out there and I do think this is the time,” said Ryan Anderson, a faculty senator representing the chemical engineering department.
During the meeting, many faculty senators spoke out with concerns over the lack of a response or action from university administration. One senator said it felt like they were pushing the senate from behind “to basically get hit by a bus so that they don’t have to, so everything then reflects on the faculty when we have no idea what the administration’s stance is.”
A few faculty senators discussed introducing a motion to demand to know where MSU President Waded Cruzado and the administration stood. The faculty senate ultimately decided it would revisit the possibility of demanding more action from the administration after consulting with department faculty members.
Some faculty senators also expressed concern over not knowing what the Board of Regents would be doing, with its next meeting scheduled at the end of the month. It’s possible the board could vote to challenge one or multiple laws that were recently passed, or that individual regents could file a legal challenge.
Last week, the Montana University System Faculty Association Representatives, a 16-member committee representing the 8 campus Faculty Senates, voted in favor of becoming a plaintiff in a potential lawsuit.
Jim Goetz, a Bozeman-based attorney with a history in constitutional law, would represent both the MSU Senate Faculty and MUSFAR as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Goetz said in an interview Wednesday that there are other plaintiffs in the case but could not say who at this time. He did say that the Montana Federation of Public Employees is involved in the plans and is represented by attorney Raph Graybill, who ran unsuccessfully for Montana’s attorney general post in 2020.
“What we’re looking at is challenging the overreach of the legislature intruding on the constitutional power of the regents,” Goetz said.
Goetz said he couldn’t comment on who the named defendants would be in the case or in what court it would be filed as it is a matter of legal strategy that is still under consideration. He also said he couldn’t comment on the timing of the suit.
“I think it’s a very important issue and I think it’s important that this be done in the public’s interest,” Goetz said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.