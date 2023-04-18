Montana State Capitol
House Majority Leader Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, finds her seat before Gov. Greg Gianforte's State of the State address in the Montana State Capitol on Jan. 25.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Two competing charter school bills went before the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee on Monday in a three-hour set of hearings where numerous proponents and opponents aired their concerns with each bill.

House Bill 549, said bill sponsor Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls, is crafted to give parental choice while respecting the authority of local school boards.

Under the bill, an applicant can approach their local school board if they believe there are opportunities not being provided by their district. The board can decide if it will implement changes to meet those needs or if it will establish a district-run charter school.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

