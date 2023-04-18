Two competing charter school bills went before the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee on Monday in a three-hour set of hearings where numerous proponents and opponents aired their concerns with each bill.
House Bill 549, said bill sponsor Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls, is crafted to give parental choice while respecting the authority of local school boards.
Under the bill, an applicant can approach their local school board if they believe there are opportunities not being provided by their district. The board can decide if it will implement changes to meet those needs or if it will establish a district-run charter school.
If the board declines, the applicant can apply directly to the Montana Board of Public Education. If that application succeeds, the new school would receive a five-year charter. The majority of its initial board must be qualified electors in the county. In subsequent years, the charter’s board must be elected in the same manner as any local school board.
The charter is subject to all laws governing public schools, including Title 20. Title 20 outlines accreditation requirements. It also contains language regarding Indian Education for All, bullying prohibitions, special education, school elections, discipline and punishment for students and discipline for teachers.
Lance Melton of the Montana School Boards Association supported HB 549, saying it provides for innovation without looking to escape accountability.
Daniel Farr, a lobbyist for rural schools, said there is no evidence that charter schools promote competition or advance academic achievement in reading and math. Farr said parents choose charter schools based on personal interests, resulting in the segregation of students.
A representative from Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen’s office said she is also in favor of the bill, which she said creates options for families. Arntzen is also in favor of the competing bill, House Bill 562.
More than a dozen people opposed the bill.
Opponents said that HB 549 makes it more difficult to set up a charter school and adds layers of bureaucracy to the process.
Robyn Morrison of the League of Women Voters said a separate board of trustees duplicates administrative costs, and other opponents objected to the two extra Board of Public Education employees called for in the bill.
Jasmine Krotkov of the Montana Farmer’s Union said charters undermine and underfund rural public schools.
Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, sponsored HB 562. She said it would provide for options as well as oversight because charters receive yearly evaluations by the Board of Public Education and the Interim Education Committee. Charters that are not performing can be closed. Vinton said one size does not fit all when it comes to education, and items such as health, safety, civil rights and special education remain intact under the bill.
More than 40 people spoke in favor of HB 562, many of whom were opposed to HB 549.
Trish Schreiber said charters under this bill would educate students for fewer tax dollars than traditional schools. Other proponents praised the frugality of the bill.
Russ Simnick with the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools said if HB 562 passes, Montana would have one of the strongest charter school laws in the nation.
Proponents had criticisms of public schools, school boards and teachers’ unions, saying that the current school system is not working and fails a large portion of its students.
The majority of HB 562’s language is virtually identical to that of HB 549, according to HB 562 opponent Melton. However, the main sticking points for opponents of HB 562 are that it allows for an appointed, not an elected, board to run the school. The other is that the bill does not hold the school to Title 20 law.
Melton defended school boards, saying that they serve at the pleasure of the public and are unpaid volunteers. He said HB 562 sidesteps the voters by using appointed governing boards.
Melton said not holding charters to Title 20 throws out hundreds of pages of statute that were voted into law by the public.
Amanda Curtis, president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, said she’s against charters that have no publicly elected boards, are exempt from licensure requirements, direct funding away from public schools, exclude employees from pension systems, grow government and are exempt from Title 20.
Tal Goldin, attorney for Disability Rights Montana, said HB 562 would allow for the segregation of students with disabilities.
If the bills pass out of committee, they will move on to the Senate floor for debate.
