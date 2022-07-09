A Bozeman event will celebrate the arrival of the first images collected 1 million miles away from Earth with kid-friendly learning activities, discussions from a local NASA affiliate and astronaut ice cream.
The event will be held on Tuesday at the Montana Science Center starting at 5 p.m., hours after the first images from the historic James Webb Space Telescope are scheduled to be released by NASA.
“Opportunities like this are really a fun and critical way for us to connect with the general public more so it’s a time for the general public to connect with science,” said Abby Turner, executive director of the Montana Science Center.
NASA, alongside the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency are set to release the first full-color images and data in a live broadcast at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
“Released one by one, these first images from the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope will demonstrate Webb at its full power as it begins its mission to unfold the infrared universe,” NASA said in a news release.
Turner said NASA is publicly shares its images and findings, and the Webb telescope is no different, with the agency dubbing it “your telescope.”
“It’s that idea that the information gathered will be widely accessible to the general public through conduits like the science center,” she said. “These types of events and showcasing science in a very real way is so important for kids to connect with their own curiosity.”
Turner said the science center can create connections between the technology used in instruments like the Webb telescope and science they might see every day. For example, the telescope uses infrared technology, which the science center has hands-on examples of for children to experiment with.
“It’s those details that give kids some answers to their big, broad questions,” she said.
In addition to the images, the science center event will include presentations and activities from the local NASA affiliate Montana Space Grant Consortium — MSU, Bozeman 500 Women Scientists and the Belgrade Public Library.
Staff from the Montana Space Grant Consortium will be on hand to discuss the difference between the Hubble and Webb telescopes.
Bailey Noonan, program coordinator with the Montana Science Center, said in a news release it was “an incredible opportunity to expose kids and their families” to the Webb telescope, considered one of the most powerful telescopes.
The Webb telescope was first launched Dec. 25, 2021, and has since unfolded into its final form and traveled one million miles from Earth.
“Webb will explore every phase of cosmic history – from within the solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between,” according to NASA.
The Montana Science Center’s viewing party is one of over 250 happening around the country.
The public can also view the live broadcast of the images on NASA’s website and view the images on the agency’s social media and website at nasa.gov/webbfirstimages.