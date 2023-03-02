Montana has been selected for a national campaign that will net three elementary or middle schools a $100,000 state-of-the-art fitness center.
The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, or NFGFC, is accepting applications for the gift through March 26. NFGFC is chaired by famous fitness guru Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld.
According to a news release, “NFGFC seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness.”
Iowa, Vermont and Wyoming were also selected to receive a DON’T QUIT! fitness center, aimed at helping to “reverse growing trends in mental illness and childhood obesity.”
Schools are asked to submit a short video with their applications expressing why they deserve the fitness center and what they will do with it.
“Our kids are our most precious resource, and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we will be helping them excel beyond their wildest dreams,” said Steinfeld in the release. “It’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Greg Gianforte champion the DON’T QUIT! vision by jumping onboard and welcoming us into the great state of Montana.”
“Getting and staying active is essential to leading a healthy, productive life,” Gianforte said. “We’re thrilled to be selected for NFGFC’s 2023 DON’T QUIT campaign to help build a healthier, brighter future for young Montanans, and I encourage schools to apply.”
Steinfeld said the program has delivered fitness centers to 42 states and Washington D.C., and he plans to bring fitness centers to all 50 states in the next few years.
The centers are financed through public and private partnerships with companies such as Coca-Cola, Elevance Health Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike. The program does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding, the release said.