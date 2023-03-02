Let the news come to you

Montana has been selected for a national campaign that will net three elementary or middle schools a $100,000 state-of-the-art fitness center.

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, or NFGFC, is accepting applications for the gift through March 26. NFGFC is chaired by famous fitness guru Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld.

According to a news release, “NFGFC seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness.”


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

