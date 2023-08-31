Montana Capitol building
The Montana Capitol in Helena.

 Eliza Wiley/MTFP

A new autonomous state commission established by one of Montana’s recently passed charter school laws is beginning to take shape this month, even as a district court judge in Helena weighs whether to block the law’s implementation.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte named Cathy Kincheloe of Whitefish and Trish Schreiber of Helmville as his appointments to the seven-member Community Choice School Commission, which will be tasked with authorizing and overseeing new charter schools under House Bill 562. According to Gianforte’s announcement, each appointee has roughly 20 years of experience in education — Kincheloe teaching and managing charter schools in other states, and Schreiber as an educational therapist for students with learning challenges. Schreiber is also a senior education fellow at the Helena-based Frontier Institute, a self-described “free market think tank,” and helped craft HB 562 ahead of the 2023 Legislature.

“I worked really hard on this legislation, so it’s pretty cool to see it come into form at this point,” Schreiber told Montana Free Press Tuesday. “More than anything I’m just feeling grateful for the trust the governor is putting in me to help build this committee with these other members. It’s super exciting to consider the variety of choice schools that are going to develop around the state and offer something different and unique for the communities that want to participate.”


