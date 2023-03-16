Let the news come to you

On Thursday morning, seven groups of high school students gathered feverishly around tables each razor-focused on their task at hand.

Some quickly minced vegetables, while others seared lamb chops over a Bunsen burner.

While the students handled their tasks separately, they were all working toward a common goal — producing six plates of luxury cuisine to be judged by professional chefs. The students were competing in the 2023 Montana ProStart Invitational culinary competition held at Montana State University.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

