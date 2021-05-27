Tuition for Montana University System students is set to increase after years of stagnant costs to students.
The Board of Regents during a Thursday meeting approved campus tuition rates for the next two years based on the state funding allocations from the recent Legislative session.
A freeze on resident undergrad tuition across the university system will remain in place for the 2022 fiscal year. In the following year, it will increase by 3% for each campus.
Non-resident tuition and resident graduate tuition rate hikes will vary across the campuses over the next two years.
At Montana State University, non-resident undergraduate and graduate tuition rates will each increase by 9% over two years, 4% in 2022 and an additional 5% in 2023. Resident graduate rates will remain the same in 2022 but will increase by 3% the following year.
In-state undergraduate tuition for MSU for the 2020-2021 school year was $7,770, out-of-state undergraduate tuition was $27,400, according to the university’s website. Graduate tuition at MSU this past academic year was $5,408 for in-state students and $16,634 for out-of-state students.
The Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said keeping tuition across the university system affordable for Montana families has been a “north star” for OCHE and the board.
Regents and OCHE staff commented on how the history of tuition freezes has made post-secondary education more accessible for Montana students.
Some form of a freeze in tuition for resident students has been in place for campuses in the university system for eight out of the past 16 years.
For the past decade, Montana has had the lowest increase in tuition and fees out of the Western states, according to data from OCHE.
The 16 Western states increases tuition by about 57%, while Montana’s has increased by 31%, according to the data from 2010 to 2020.
Christian said that while freezing tuition has an “interesting sound bite,” what the university system and the Montana Legislature did was keep funding increases from negatively impacting students.
“Instead of having it on the backs of students, we had it on the backs of other funding sources,” Christian said. “… When we say tuition freeze, what we’re saying is we were fortunate enough to have other funding sources.”
A few of the regents pushed to understand what population of students would be most impacted by these increases and how the university system is relying on nonresident tuition.
Regent Todd Buchanan expressed concerns over increasing tuition rates for any Montana residents, even proposing a failed amendment to remove the 3% tuition increase for residents in 2023.
“I believe it is our responsibility to serve the resident student,” he said, adding that nonresident students are a tool the university system could use to keep rates low for Montana students.
He expressed concern over the steady decline in enrollment across the university system over the last seven years and the “dramatic decreases in revenue from tuition.”
MSU’s enrollment has steadily grown in the past seven years, with a slight dip for 2021. While resident enrollment has stayed steady, the bulk of the growth has come from out-of-state undergraduate and graduates.
But the story throughout the university system has been one of decreasing enrollment. From 2013 to 2020, tuition in the university system came from about 44,000 students eight years ago to 33,379 students this past year.
Increases in mandatory fees, which things like athletic, facilities, technology, equipment and recreation fees, were approved at no more than 3% for resident students at each campus.
Mandatory fees for Montana residents at MSU will increase by 2.3% while non-resident fees will increase by 2.1%. Program and course fee increases will vary across the university campus.
Throughout the committee discussion Thursday, regents acknowledged how frustrating fees can be for students and families.
Christian said OCHE could undertake a review to get a better understanding of how fees impact students across the system.
Regent Amy Sexton asked OCHE to include online students in any deep dive into fees. She said students likely to already pay a fee to attend online classes while still paying the same fees as in-person students, without using those resources.
