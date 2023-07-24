Montana State Capitol
Buy Now

A Montana flag flies backwards in front of the Capitol building on Thursday, Jan. 26.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana’s Office of Public Instruction on Friday opened public comment on a raft of proposed rule changes impacting the Montana Indian Language Preservation Program, a decade-old initiative to bolster Indigenous language proficiency in the state’s 12 tribal nations.

The rule changes are a key step in OPI’s implementation of House Bill 287, which passed the 2023 Legislature with strong bipartisan support and was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte in May. HB 287 sponsor, Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, told Montana Free Press this week that his intent was to take the program — a result of a bill he successfully carried in 2013 — to “the next level as far as preservation.”

“We’re light years ahead of other states in this whole effort, but we’re not even close to where my vision of where this should be at,” Windy Boy said. He added that improvements to the program are intertwined with new reporting requirements he pursued this session to hold public schools more accountable for delivering Indian Education for All.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.