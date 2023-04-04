The Monforton School District in Four Corners is asking voters to consider a $14 million bond on the May 2 ballot.
The bond would cover the design and construction of additional education space for the growing district as well as safety and security updates, play area improvements and improvements to parking and pedestrian areas.
The project’s main focus, said Monforton School Superintendent Darren Strauch, is a new two-story structure that will be used for either a grades K-2 building or a grades 3-5 building.
The bond would cost the taxpayer an annual $48 per $100,000 of a home’s value, according to the Monforton School District website.
The Monforton School Board approved putting the question to voters at a meeting in February.
According to Strauch, the project is the continuation of building projects that have been going on over the last decade to keep up with the growth of Four Corners. Because property is hard to find, the district had to take a look at the land it already owns and figure out the best way to use it.
According to a release, the bond is a long-term solution for a district that has seen an average of 10% annual enrollment growth since 2012 that has the elementary and middle schools operating at capacity. Behind Bozeman and Belgrade, Monforton was the third-largest school district in Gallatin County during the 2021-2022 school year despite being only a K-8 district.
Smaller additions and bonds have kept up with enrollment until now, the release said, but added space is a critical need. If the bond fails, the district will have to use modular classrooms made from trailers or rent off-site facilities and bus students to them. Strauch said these solutions would take valuable educational time away from teachers and students.
“Modular classroom certainly serve their needs and their purpose, but it’s not the best classroom environment for our students,” Strauch said.
Monforton is doing OK for space this year, Strauch said, but next year it will be at capacity. Current class size in grades K-2 is 20 students to one teacher, Strauch said, and the middle school’s largest class is 30 to one.
Andrew Rowse, a parent of three Monforton Elementary School students, said his primary concern is that overcrowding is going to affect the quality of education his children receive.
“These effects will follow them through their entire life, putting them at a disadvantage to other students who had better access to resources,” he said.
Rowse said Four Corners is expanding rapidly, with developments already underway and open land that at some point will result in a larger population and more pressure on the school.
Strauch said the $14 million number is more than he hoped to ask taxpayers for, but input from the public suggested that taking a big bite of the problem now is better than breaking it into smaller pieces and having to keep coming back to ask for more money.
“The hope with this project is that it satisfies the growth within the district hopefully for the next 15-20 years,” Strauch said.
Strauch said the problems don’t go away if the bond doesn’t pass. He said they’ll have to go back to the drawing board and run more campaigns until it does pass.
So far, the teachers Monforton are satisfying the district’s needs. Strauch said he is looking at hiring an additional teacher per year as the population bubble moves through the middle school.
The district will hold two informational meetings at 6 p.m. on April 5 and 19 in the Monforton Middle School gym. School officials will talk about the bond’s scope, the process and the tax implications.
The all-mail ballots will go out on April 14. They must be returned by mail or dropped off at the Monforton School District office at 6001 Monforton School Road during regular business hours (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) or no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Ballots can also be dropped off at the Gallatin County Election Office at 311 W. Main Street #302 in Bozeman on May 2 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Questions can be directed to Monforton School Superintendent Darren Strauch at 406-586-1557.
“Voting yes is an investment in Monforton, the Four Corners community and everyone’s collective future,” said Rowse. “In 8-16 years, our current students will be adults and leaders in our society and we need them prepared for this responsibility.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.