Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Monforton School District in Four Corners is asking voters to consider a $14 million bond on the May 2 ballot. 

The bond would cover the design and construction of additional education space for the growing district as well as safety and security updates, play area improvements and improvements to parking and pedestrian areas.

The project’s main focus, said Monforton School Superintendent Darren Strauch, is a new two-story structure that will be used for either a grades K-2 building or a grades 3-5 building.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.