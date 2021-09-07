Monforton School Board votes to require masks By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Sep 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Monforton Middle School is photographed on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Masks will be required in the Monforton School District following a vote from the school board on Tuesday. The vote came after a COVID-19 outbreak forced two grade levels and a handful of classes to quarantine last week.After multiple motions and hours of public comment during the emergency board meeting, the board voted in favor of Superintendent Darren Strauch’s recommendation to implement a mandatory mask policy for the school district west of Bozeman, which serves K-8 students. The policy is effective Wednesday. During the meeting, Strauch said there had been more than 20 cases of COVID-19 in the school since its Aug. 26 start. In an effort to put more mitigation strategies in place, Strauch said he was recommending the district require masks for all students and staff.Requiring masks in the school district could cut down on possible transmission within the school and the number of quarantines, Strauch said. According to advice from the health department, when students are wearing masks the contact tracing distance goes from 6 feet to 3 feet between students, potentially limiting the number of students who would need to quarantine after another student tests positive.Strauch said with 3 feet for contact tracing, a case could potentially require a pod of students in a class to quarantine but wouldn’t see a full class and teacher quarantined. “There would still be quarantining potentially but on a lesser scale,” he said.During public comment, many of the people in favor of a mask requirement pointed to the success the district saw last year with a mask policy in limiting exposure within the schools and limiting the number of quarantines. Monforton was one of the few school districts that started last year with full five days of in-person learning.Those who spoke against the mask requirement said it should be a decision made by each student's family and questioned the effectiveness of masks.Many teachers and parents urged the board members to listen to the recommendation from the superintendent and voiced support for a mandatory mask policy.Throughout the meeting, trustees raised the possibility of sending a survey to teachers and parents for additional input. 