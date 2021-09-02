Monforton COVID-19 outbreak forces remote learning, staff quarantines in Four Corners By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Sep 2, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Monforton Middle School is photographed on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The school's entire sixth and seventh grade classes and one second grade class have been moved to remote learning due to several cases of COVID-19 among students and staff. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Monforton Middle School is photographed on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The school's entire sixth and seventh grade classes and one second grade class have been moved to remote learning due to several cases of COVID-19 among students and staff. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now The 2021-22 school year has begun for 677 students at Monforton School. The mask-optional Monforton School District on Thursday moved two grade levels to remote learning a little more than a week after starting classes due to COVID-19 spread and lack of staff.District officials said in a letter sent to parents Wednesday that they had learned of seven positive COVID-19 cases in the middle school of students and teachers, which would require about six staff members to quarantine.All sixth and seventh grade classes and one fifth grade class transitioned to remote distance learning due to possible COVID-19 spread and a lack of staff with an estimated return to in-person learning on Sept. 12 or 13. A second grade class had also been quarantined since earlier this week.“We have the first few days of the school year under our belts and we have already encountered several obstacles,” Superintendent Darren Strauch and two school principals wrote in the letter to parents.The Monforton School Board decided to make masks optional ahead of the Aug. 26 start to the school year. The administrators said in their letter to parents that they strongly recommend masks for anyone in school buildings, even though they are optional.In an interview Thursday, Strauch said the district was able to take early actions because parents and teachers reached out to their schools as they learned of their positive cases. The district has received official notification of COVID-19 infection from Gallatin City-County Health Department on most of the cases by Thursday afternoon.Teachers would also be reaching out to their students with additional details on remote instruction, including additional information on how to obtain a tablet or laptop from the school.Strauch said most students already have devices and both teachers and students have experience with remote learning from last year. Classes will be using a lot of those resources including Google Classroom, he said.None of the remote instructions options are the same as in-person, he said, but it “gives us some flexibility to continue to educate kids through these unknown times.” The district administrators also outlined how the schools were better able to cover quarantined staff members and staff shortages last year with a larger pool of substitute teachers and support staff than they have this school year.The district was in the same job market crunch as everyone else in the area was, Strauch said in an interview.“Our paraprofessional staff has dwindled from approximately 25 down to 12, making internal coverage of classes almost impossible,” the letter said.Monforton’s elementary classes have so far fared better, largely due to the cohort model, which limits exposure between students, staff and teachers. Middle school staff are looking into what a cohort model could look like at for the school, district administrators said.“It is nearly impossible, in the current middle school model, to effectively contact trace and limit exposure within the school,” the letter to parents said.The district reminded parents that if anyone in their household was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to consult with the health department or a doctor before sending their child to school.Administrators said cases are on the rise across the nation “regardless of mitigation strategies in place” and the district was balancing conflicting guidance from county, state and federal levels.The district and board will continue to update and evaluate its mask and COVID-19 policies like it had last year, Strauch said in an interview.“We know that keeping schools open is of utmost importance to families,” the letter said. “We will continue to do our best to make sure our students are able to attend school five days a week.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 