Ellette Whitcomb, an eighth-grader from Sussex School in Missoula County, won the 57th Treasure State Spelling Bee held at Montana State University on Saturday.
Whitcomb was announced as the winner after she correctly spelled the words “phlebotomy,” “integument” and “phosphorescent” in the final rounds of the bee. It is one of the longest-running academic competitions in the state, and it draws students grades 4 through 8 from private schools, public schools and homeschools around the state.
In a few months, Whitcomb will head to Washington D.C. to represent Montana during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, held May 29 through June 30. She and other competitors from around the country will have a shot at winning $50,000 at the bee in National Harbor, Maryland.
“It just seems not real — like a dream. I wanted to get first, but I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it,” Whitcomb said. “I have dance six to seven days a week, so I would sort of fit in practicing words on the sheet that I was given as much as I could.”
The top 60 spellers from 44 Montana counties traveled to compete in the state bee, which was held in Bozeman for the first time this year. They worked their way through school and county bees, winning in a potential field of over 48,000 contestants.
Matthew Henry, Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools, said it’s a big deal that the state bee was held in Bozeman this year.
Media company Lee Enterprises relinquished sponsorship of the competition in 2019. The Montana Television Network assumed sponsorship shortly afterward, and Henry offered to assist them in directing the bee in Bozeman.
The Treasure State Spelling Bee would have been held in Bozeman for the first time in 2020, but it was canceled around the time that COVID-19-related restrictions took effect, Henry said. Last year, the state bee was held online.
“I’m not sure if there is any other competition similar to it— where a person is competing against themself in their knowledge of words,” Henry said. “The kids are pretty good at this.”
Clara Harmon of Helena — the 2019 Treasure State Spelling Bee champion — advised the 2022 state champion to be willing to study, to be prepared for anything at the national bee and to be ready to have fun, during a luncheon.
“Representing Montana at the national spelling bee in Washington D.C. was amazing,” she said. “Washington D.C. is a really big place. It’s very different from Montana.”
Carter Rayburn of Florence was last year’s state champion. He was eliminated in the first round of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, at 139th place.
Henry said that spelling bees are one of these holdout academic competitions with a history that goes way back into the 1870s and 1880s, and there are very few of those in schools around Montana and the nation.
A lot of kids who win their classroom spelling bee or school spelling bee don’t realize they are that great at spelling until that moment, he said. The bees are great for helping kids to recognize their talents and abilities.
Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, speaking at the luncheon, said the most important thing that happens, whether it’s in a public or private setting, is learning, and Saturday’s state bee was an outcome of learning.
Arntzen said the bee is also about family, as evidenced by the extended families who were sitting around tables after two years of dealing with the unknown of the coronavirus. The virus affected everyone— from families to income to communities, she said.
“Is Montana resilient? Yes. Are Montana families resilient? Yes,” Arntzen said. “How about our kids? Our kids are more resilient because of what happened than ever—- than any other generation, and we need to hold that learning so dear.”