Gallatin County’s elections office sent out more than 52,000 mail ballots Friday for the May 5 school elections and special district elections that will put before voters several multimillion-dollar proposals to take care of growth and infrastructure shortcomings and failures.
In Big Sky, the resort tax district is asking voters to approve raising the local sales tax by 1%, from the current 3%, for up to 12 years, to raise up to $39 million to expand and upgrade wastewater and sewage treatment systems, which can affect Gallatin River and groundwater quality as well as residential and commercial construction.
Major issues on school ballots include two building bond requests totaling $25 million from the Three Forks School District to build new classrooms, expand school buildings and take care of a backlog of aging infrastructure problems.
The Big Sky School District is asking voters to OK a $23.5 million bond issue to expand classroom and gym space and common areas at the Ophir Middle School and Lone Peak High School and put in a turf field.
In Bozeman, the big request for school voters is a $1 million “transition levy” for up to six years to help pay the costs for opening and operating a second high school. The wording on the ballot says the tax hike would be “completely offset” by reducing other property taxes, which would make the promise legally binding. The offset money for the first four years would come from interest earned on the $125 million construction bonds voters OK’d in 2017 to build the new high school. Officials say that means zero tax increase, and if they can’t find additional offset money for the final two years of the transition levy, they wouldn’t charge taxpayers for those years.
Bozeman city officials suspended their efforts to persuade voters to create a special district to pay for parks and trails, so that they could concentrate on the coronavirus pandemic. Yet the question is still on the ballot because it was legally too late to remove it. The ballot question doesn’t set any parks fee amount; rather it would create a new district and allow city commissioners to charge new fees in the future to pay parks, open space and trails. The city estimates it has a $7 million backlog for parks and trails.
In addition the May 5 ballot will have regular elections for local school board trustees and requests for tax increases to cover the annual costs of hiring teachers and running schools.
Starting April 28, people seeking late registration must appear at the elections office on the second floor of the Gallatin County Courthouse, 311 W. Main St., in Bozeman.
For mail ballots to be counted, they must be received at the elections office (not merely postmarked) by 8 p.m., May 5.
Here’s a summary of other issues on the May 5 ballot:
--Bozeman School District: Elect two elementary district trustees to three-year terms (vote for two); candidates are incumbent Greg Neil and newcomers Kevin Black and Brian Page.
--Amsterdam School District: Elect one trustee for a three-year term; candidates are Todd Graham and Kristy Kamerman Sullivan. The district requests raising local property taxes by $20,000 a year, or $10.80 for a home with a $200,000 market value.
--Manhattan School District: Elect one elementary trustee – Mike Swan is the only candidate — and one high school trustee, each for three-year terms. The elementary district request is to increase property taxes by $192,809 a year, which would cost $56.38 a year for a home assessed at $200,000. The high school district is seeking a $146,285 tax increase, which would raise taxes on a $200,000 home by $27.46.
--Monforton School District: Elect one trustee for a three-year term; Tara Gray is the only candidate. The district is asking to raise property taxes $130,348 a year, which would cost approximately $18.46 for a $200,000 home.
--Three Forks School District: Elect two elementary trustees for three-year terms (vote for two); candidates are Jason Coursey, Joe Petersen and Lori Sayers. Elect one elementary trustee to an unexpired one-year term; the sole candidate is Robert Buchholz. And elect one high school trustee to a three-year term; the sole candidate is Ethan Severson. The elementary district is asking for $10 million bond issue to pay for growth and take care of safety and aging infrastructure concerns. The high school district is asking for a $15 million bond issue to take care of those issues at the high school.
--Big Sky School District: Elect one high school trustee for a three-year term. Stacy Ossorio is the only candidate.
--West Yellowstone School District: Elect two trustees for three-year terms (vote for two); candidates are Jim Gunning, Glenn Hales, Jason Howell and Kelsey Meitzel.
--Willow Creek School District: Elect one trustee to a three-year term; the sole candidate is Jody Johns.
--Pass Creek School District: Elect one trustee to a three-year term; Jason Callantine is the only candidate.
--Three Forks Rural Fire District: Elect two trustees to three-year terms (vote for two). Candidates are Leanna Eastty, Dale Kober and Roger Nerlin.
--Big Sky Resort Tax District: Elect three directors for four-year terms (vote for three). Candidates are Kevin Germain, Edward Hake, Ryan Kunz, Tucker Roundy, Ciara Wolfe and Grace Young.
--Big Sky Rural Fire District: Elect one trustee to a three-year term; candidates are Ryan Blechta and Alan McClain Jr.
--Big Sky County Water & Sewer District: Elect three directors to four-year terms (vote for three); candidates are Mike Wilcynski, Michael Ducuennois, Richard “Dick” Fast and Clay Lorinsky.
--Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District: Elect one trustee to a three-year term; candidates are Jason Gras and Clifford “Skip” Morris.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Gail Schontzler can be reached at gails@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.