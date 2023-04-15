Middle school girls from across the state got to build things and break things in the name of science on Saturday as Montana State University held its annual STEAM Day.
Formerly known as Expanding Your Horizons, STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math, Day gave 120 girls the chance to learn about everything from how plants work to the search for alien life forms using research from Yellowstone National Park.
Girls in grades six to eight participated in workshops with the aim of introducing them to careers in a field largely dominated by men.
Jillian Welsh, Program Manager from the Academic Technology and Outreach Department, said the number of women in STEAM fields is increasing, but it helps to introduce girls to these fields at a formative age.
“We just wanted to get young girls interested in those things to show them that it’s OK, that there are options for them,” Welsh said. “There’s so much in the world that they can accomplish if only they kind of start young.”
Some of the participants ride for four hours to come to STEAM Day, Welsh said, and many do the program all three years of middle school.
The workshops are led by volunteers who include MSU faculty, graduate students and professionals in the Bozeman area.
Eighth graders Sophie Sanders, Kaely Baney and Samantha Fowler all participated in a 3D design workshop and a nanofabrication workshop. With the help of Big Sky Robotics, the 3D design course takes participants through computer designing a gear wheel with their name on it, which girls can get 3D printed and take home.
Nanofabrication teaches participants about the tiniest of parts that power technology such as cell phones, video projectors and LED lighting. The girls got to use a diamond-tipped stylus to break a reflective disc into shards and have their own drawings etched into a slide containing a thin layer of gold to demonstrate the concepts used when creating nanotechnology.
Sanders and Baney, both from Conrad, enjoyed the 3D design workshop, although they said their interests lie in other areas. Baney, who’s into sports, said the same technology could probably be used to design equipment or parts of equipment.
Fowler is from St. Regis, and she said she was able to design her gear with a little help from the Big Sky Robotics team.
All three girls said they never thought about what it takes to make their cell phones work. Baney said she thinks it’s crazy how a person somewhere came up with the ideas it takes to create nanotechnology.
“You have to be really smart for that,” said Sanders.
