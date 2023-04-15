Let the news come to you

Middle school girls from across the state got to build things and break things in the name of science on Saturday as Montana State University held its annual STEAM Day.

Formerly known as Expanding Your Horizons, STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math, Day gave 120 girls the chance to learn about everything from how plants work to the search for alien life forms using research from Yellowstone National Park.

Girls in grades six to eight participated in workshops with the aim of introducing them to careers in a field largely dominated by men.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.