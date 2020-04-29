After five years as principal at Bozeman’s Longfellow Elementary School, Patrick McClellan has been chosen as the next principal of Chief Joseph Middle School.
Bozeman School Board trustees voted 7-0 Monday night to approve Superintendent Bob Connors’ recommendation to pick McClellan from among 29 applicants for the job.
Connors recommended McClellan for his “outstanding leadership” at Longfellow and previously as assistant principal for three years at Sacajawea Middle School.
“This is so exciting for CJMS,” said Trustee Tanya Reinhardt, though she added she shared “the heartache of Longfellow teachers.”
“For Longfellow staff, it’s a bittersweet moment,” said Trustee Douglas Fischer.
Board Chair Andy Willett said McClellan was a great choice to replace Brian Ayers, who’s leaving this summer to take the superintendent’s job with the Manhattan School District. Willett said his kids attended middle school when McClellan worked at Sacajawea.
“He’s one of those who’s so impactive on kids,” Willett said. “He gave the best eighth-grade graduation speech I’ve heard in my life.”
And whenever the trustees visited Longfellow, Willett added, “you could tell he loved being principal, loved the staff.”
Judging from the number of teachers joining the school board’s Zoom meeting, Willett said to McClellan, “You’ve got a lot of support. I think there might be some tears happening.”
“I’m excited,” McClellan, 40, said after the vote. “I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.”
McClellan said Tuesday becoming principal at Chief Joseph is “a neat opportunity.”
“What I’m most proud of is the relationships with our staff and community (at Longfellow),” he said. “I’m really passionate about the fact that we work as a team, as a community.”
In his 17 years in education, he has also worked as a classroom teacher and special education teacher.
Chief Joseph Middle School has about 763 students, more than twice Longfellow School’s enrollment of 320. McClellan will start the new job July 1.
McClelland earned a bachelor’s degree from Jamestown College in North Dakota, a master’s degree in special education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and an administrative credential from Montana State University.
He and his wife, Alyssa, have one daughter, who attends Longfellow. The family enjoys camping, hiking and fishing in Bozeman.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Gail Schontzler can be reached at gails@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.