The Bozeman School District is likely to continue requiring mask use through the end of the school year, with a committee set to review that and other COVID-19 policies before the start of next school year.
Casey Bertram, interim co-superintendent, said at Monday’s school board meeting that Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley recommends schools follow CDC guidance.
The CDC considers two factors when it advised schools to continue mask requirements through the end of the school year: that not all students would be eligible for a vaccine and the time it takes to make system and policy changes, Bertram said.
Students under 12 years old do not have access to a COVID-19 vaccine and asking people’s vaccination status could also create legal exposure for the district, Bertram said.
While mask use was not an action item for the board, Bertram said he wanted to provide a public venue to have a conversation on masks since the district has received a lot of feedback.
Buses line up, waiting for students, after school on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
“Some wanted the status quo and some are saying the time has come to do away with the mask mandate,” Bertram said.
The loosening of mask requirements for fully vaccinated people did have implications for other district activities, including Bozeman High School graduation, Bertram said.
“We’re continuing to look at it and have conversations around it,” he said.
Students are now limited to six guests but since the graduation is held outside and with vaccinations increasing, Bertram said school administrators are considering increasing the number of allowed guests. The district is also considering whether students in the graduation ceremony will be required to wear a mask, he said.
“I want to be responsive to things going better,” said Trustee Tanya Reinhardt. “… If there are any ways we can support that, let’s do our darnedest to do that.”
A few trustees raised the question of making masks optional for teachers since all teachers have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.
“That worries us to go down that path,” Bertram said, adding the district has not collected information on the vaccination status of teachers and it could be legally questionable to start.
The district is planning a July COVID-19 task force with teachers, school building administrators, health care professionals, community members and trustees to begin looking at COVID-related policies for next school year, Bertram said.
Bozeman High students cross Main Street after school on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
About a dozen people provided public comment against continuing the mask requirement in the schools.
“Does it seem right that the last people in our community that are going to be forced to wear masks are going to be K-8, K-12 students,” one person asked.
Many parents said they had concerns masks were making it harder for their students to learn and caused a negative impact to the emotional and psychological health of their children. They asked the board to make it optional and let parents choose what to do for their own children.
Some parents and students who spoke raised concerns over how people with asthma might be impacted by the rising temperatures, buildings without air conditioning and still having to wear a mask.
One parent of three children at Emily Dickinson said students have suffered the greatest consequences during the pandemic and they still have the most restrictions placed on them with the continued mask mandate.
