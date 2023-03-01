 Skip to main content
Manhattan robotics team headed to regionals with their robot, 'Joe Mike'

Manhattan robotics
Members of Manhattan’s high school robotics team control their robot to pick up a traffic cone from a table in a classroom during practice on Wednesday, February 28, 2023. The team will be travelling to Utah this week to compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition regionals.

In an echoey high school room amidst the chatter of students, a machine of metal and wires zooms across the room, picks up a road cone and tries to deposit it on an upright wooden rod. The cone falls to the floor, but no one complains. The group immediately turns back to the computer to try to figure out what went wrong.

The machine is a robot named Joel Michael Oppenheimer Senior II, or “Joe Mike” for short, built by Manhattan’s high school robotics team. This week, the team heads to a regional FIRST Robotics Competition to compete against other teams from across the country.


Erin and Aaron Boyd founded the team in 2017, at first running it out of their home. This is the first year they’ve been able to use space at the high school to build and test their robot.

Manhattan robotics
Wires twist around the guts of a robot made by Manhattan's high school robotics team during practice on Wednesday, February 28, 2023.
Manhattan robotics
Teddy Simser, a freshman at Manhattan High School, and Will Jones, a sophomore, use Xbox controllers to move a robot during Manhattan’s high school robotics team practice on Wednesday, February 28, 2023.
Manhattan robotics
Members of Manhattan’s high school robotics team control their robot to set a traffic cone on top of a pole during practice on Wednesday, February 28, 2023. The team will be travelling to Utah this week to compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition regionals.
Manhattan robotics
Tucker Hall plugs a fresh battery into the competition robot built by Manhattan's high school robotics team during practice on Wednesday, February 28, 2023. The team will be travelling to Utah this week to compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition regionals.
Manhattan robotics
Manhattan’s high school robotics team's robot, named Joel Michael "Joe Mike" Oppenheimer Senior II is briefly still during the team's practice in a classroom on Wednesday, February 28, 2023.

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

An error occurred