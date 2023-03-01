Manhattan robotics team headed to regionals with their robot, 'Joe Mike'

Members of Manhattan’s high school robotics team control their robot to pick up a traffic cone from a table in a classroom during practice on Wednesday, February 28, 2023. The team will be travelling to Utah this week to compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition regionals.
Teddy Simser, a freshman at Manhattan High School, and Will Jones, a sophomore, use Xbox controllers to move a robot during Manhattan’s high school robotics team practice on Wednesday, February 28, 2023.
Members of Manhattan’s high school robotics team control their robot to set a traffic cone on top of a pole during practice on Wednesday, February 28, 2023. The team will be travelling to Utah this week to compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition regionals.
Tucker Hall plugs a fresh battery into the competition robot built by Manhattan's high school robotics team during practice on Wednesday, February 28, 2023. The team will be travelling to Utah this week to compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition regionals.
In an echoey high school room amidst the chatter of students, a machine of metal and wires zooms across the room, picks up a road cone and tries to deposit it on an upright wooden rod. The cone falls to the floor, but no one complains. The group immediately turns back to the computer to try to figure out what went wrong.
The machine is a robot named Joel Michael Oppenheimer Senior II, or “Joe Mike” for short, built by Manhattan’s high school robotics team. This week, the team heads to a regional FIRST Robotics Competition to compete against other teams from across the country.
Erin and Aaron Boyd founded the team in 2017, at first running it out of their home. This is the first year they’ve been able to use space at the high school to build and test their robot.
All 16 students are new to the team this year, said Erin Boyd, and they are one of just two For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) robotics teams in the state.
Because the team is funded through donations, the students have to use ingenuity in building their robot. At regionals, Boyd said they’ll be competing against teams sponsored by Boeing and NASA.
“Because we are a pretty resource-limited team, the kids got very creative in their engineering skills,” Boyd said.
The drive train — the wheels, motor and metal bottom frame comes from a kit that comes disassembled. From there, kids have to figure out how to turn a bunch of parts into a functional Joe Mike. The robot took five to six weeks to build.
Students used videos online to get inspiration, but it’s a lot of trial and error. The telescoping arm, for example, has been completely re-envisioned since last week.
Joe Mike has to do several challenges in competition, including an autonomous challenge where the robot has to be programmed to move by itself and accomplish a task. Students use coding to make all the parts and pieces work together. Boyd said the coding was mostly self-taught.
Boyd is an engineer, and her husband a physicist, so getting kids into STEM has always been important to them.
“I’ve worked in this field forever, and I wanted a way to give back to this community,” Boyd said.
Building the robot appeals to a lot of skill sets, and that division of labor is what makes the team work.
Josh Mostad, another team mentor, is an industrial technology teacher at Manhattan High School who worked to get the kids involved.
“When we started talking about his last fall, I brought up robotics and they all had the same reaction of ‘Oh, no. That’s hard,’” Mostad said. “It’s not that hard when you start dividing it out into different sections and they can learn that, ‘Hey, we are capable of doing this.’”
Mostad is one of several people who donate their time to the team. He said he’s impressed with this year’s team, who show up even though they don’t have to.
Sophomore Will Jones joined robotics because he’s good with his hands.
“I want to understand how stuff moves,” he said.
Jones enjoys working with his fellow students and said he always looks forward to Saturdays when he gets to see everyone. He’s worked on everything except the wiring while building the robot.
Tucker Hall is interested in being an engineer, so the team was a good fit. He said it gives him a chance to build his skills and really see what the field is all about.
One of Hall’s favorites parts of building Joe Mike has been the problem solving. For example, he is one of the students who worked on getting the telescoping arm working.
“I would encourage anyone that has a chance—I know not all schools have a program—but anyone that does to at least try it,” Hall said.
Boyd said her first team saw about 90% of its students go into a STEM field in college. She likes that building the robot appeals to many different skill sets. The team has a business and fundraising manager, woodworkers, coders, electricians and even videographers.
“It’s really rewarding to see kids have hands-on, be able to work through an engineering process and figuring things out and failing and trying something different,” said Boyd. “That’s kind of the heart of all engineering disciplines, I believe.”
Past teams have been in the top 20, even though they went up against much better-funded teams, Boyd said. If they place high enough, the students have a chance to go to a national competition.
