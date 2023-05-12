Caps and spirits flew high Friday morning as the first group of Montana State University’s 2,000-plus graduates marked its passage from collegiate life to everything that comes after.
Divided between two ceremonies, the graduation saw degrees awarded to 1,623 undergraduate students and 433 graduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year.
In addition, the university expected 162 students from Gallatin College MSU to walk the stage, plus 213 summer session students who were eligible to participate in the ceremonies.
Ginny Mitchell grew up in Denver, so she said she’s ready to move on from Bozeman after four years working toward her chemical engineering degree. She’s not headed back to a big town, though. She’s got a job in Alaska as a field engineer on an offshore oil rig.
“I don’t have to live out there all the time, so I’m going to travel the world,” she said.
The company Mitchell is working for said they would pay for her Ph.D, so there’s grad school in her future. She was cheered on by her brother and her parents when she crossed the stage.
“The last four years have been worth it,” she said.
Student Regent Norris Blossom spoke at the ceremony, telling graduates they belong to the MSU and Bozeman-area culture.
“As you choose your next path after MSU, think about the community you want to be a part of,” Blossom said.
“As much as a job title or a graduate school program matters, the people around you have an equally important impact on your life. Find people that lift you up and push you to grow. Reciprocate that same energy to those around you, supporting others as your friends and family in the crowd today have supported you.”
University President Waded Cruzado said there have been more than 145,000 alumni in MSU’s history. Kerry Hanson of the MSU Alumni Foundation welcomed the soon-to-be graduates to join their ranks.
“When you cross this platform today, we are recognizing your accomplishments and acknowledging that you now belong to the impressive roster of Montana State alumni,” Hanson said. “We are family, and no matter where you go, as Bobcat family we support each other. You’ll find that being a Bobcat is not just for a few years in college. It is a lifetime adventure.”
Lucas Oelkers, president of the Associated Students of MSU, encouraged students to find their “why:” that reason why they do what they do and accomplish what they have. Oelkers said graduates should celebrate the people in their lives that support them. He said the people he has met at MSU will be a part of his “why” for the rest of his life.
Honorary Doctorate of Arts degree recipient Carol Glenn Lalani spoke at the morning commencement. Lalani has worked both domestically and internationally to fight trafficking, slavery and the abuse of women and children. She and her husband have supported the arts in Montana, as well, contributing to a number of organizations. They founded the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston, named for their late son.
After a short video detailing her life and contributions, Lalani addressed the audience.
“It is truly an honor to receive an honorary doctorate from Montana State University and join you, the graduating class of 2023, in the celebration of your academic achievements,” she said. “Whatever your chosen degree and whatever career path you may choose, always remember each of you have special gifts and passions that may truly inspire you. You also never know who you may be inspiring upon your life’s journey.”
At the ceremony’s end, through a wave of cheers, Cruzado told graduates, “In acknowledgement of your achievement, please change your tassels from right to left, where your heart is, thus signifying this important milestone in your life.”
Ellie McClaflin, a graduate with a degree in business management, grew up in Bozeman and plans on sticking around. She said she likes her job and is ready for college to be over. She said she’s worked very hard and is ready to move on.
“It means the completion of something I’ve worked hard for,” she said. “I set myself a goal to graduate college, to work the whole time and to graduate without any student debt, and I’ve done that. So that’s really exciting that I started something, I set myself goals and I finished.”
Johanna Lesiak and her husband are proud of their graduate, Bailey, who majored in early childhood education.
“She has worked very, very, very hard towards this. It’s been a lot of years of a lot of studying and working full time, and we’re really proud of her,” Lesiak said.
Bailey will be sticking around the area and teaching at the Big Sky Academy.
“It’s good to see all the graduates and know they’ve all worked really hard...you can kind of feel it. Everybody’s happy,” Lesiak said.
Students from the College of Arts and Architecture, Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship, Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering and the College of Education, Health and Human Development walked the stage Friday morning.
The afternoon ceremony celebrated grads from the College of Agriculture, the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing, the College of Letters and Science and Gallatin College MSU.
The afternoon’s honorary doctorate recipient was Robyn Jones. In August 2021, she and her husband made a $101 million donation to MSU’s nursing college to fund the construction of new facilities in Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.