Caps and spirits flew high Friday morning as the first group of Montana State University’s 2,000-plus graduates marked its passage from collegiate life to everything that comes after.

Divided between two ceremonies, the graduation saw degrees awarded to 1,623 undergraduate students and 433 graduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year.

In addition, the university expected 162 students from Gallatin College MSU to walk the stage, plus 213 summer session students who were eligible to participate in the ceremonies.


