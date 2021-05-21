A pair of lawsuits filed in the Montana Supreme Court aims to challenge recent laws impacting higher education passed by the Montana Legislature this session.
Two suits were filed in the state’s high court on May 20, both accusing the state Legislature of overreach by infringing on the Montana Board of Regents' powers to manage campuses in the university system.
The regents asked the Supreme Court to block House Bill 102 from going into effect on campuses while the case is considered. Although Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the law on Feb. 18, the portion affecting public universities is set for implementation on June 1.
With a looming deadline, the complaint asks for expedited consideration by the justices in determining who has constitutional authority to set polices on university system campuses.
The Montana Constitutions says the Board of Regents will have “full power, responsibility, and authority” to manage the university system.
“HB 102 invades the sole and full authority of the Board of Regents to ‘supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system’… By enacting HB 102 the 2021 Montana Legislature has impermissibly curtailed BOR’s authority to determine the best polices to ‘ensure the health and stability of the MUS,’” the suit states.
The constitutional delegates crafted a framework for creating polices and programs for the university system “free of political interferences,” the suit says.
The complaint names the state of Montana through Attorney General Austin Knudsen as the defendant.
HB 102’s sponsor Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, released a statement on May 19 criticizing the board’s decision to challenge the law and saying, “they think their authority is so absolute that they can deny a student’s constitutionally-protected rights.”
When voting to take legal action, the regents said they had received thousands of comments from the public related to HB 102, which helped them in deciding what course of action to take.
A second lawsuit filed on May 20 by a coalition of higher education leaders, university representatives and students takes a broader approach at challenging four laws that were passed by the Montana Legislature this session.
“Although the line between the Regents’ power and the authority of the Legislature is not always clear, the challenged measures are beyond the pale,” the lawsuit states.
The complaint accuses the Legislature of overreach and infringing on the constitutional authority of the Board of Regents in passing House bills 349, 112 and 102 and Senate Bill 319.
HB 349 creates new guidelines for anti-harassment and free speech polices on campuses. HB 112 bans transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. SB 319 restricts organizations from being able to register students to vote in dorms and dining facilities.
The state of Montana and Gianforte are named as defendants in the suit. A spokesperson for the governor said his office "generally does not comment on ongoing litigation, but will staunchly defend the constitutionality of these laws.”
The suit says it is not attempting to challenge the specifics of the contested bills but “to vindicate the Regents’ authority” to manage and set policies for the university system.
“There’s a dividing line between the authority of the Legislature and that of the Regents and it’s important that we maintain the viability and integrity of that line,” said Jim Goetz, a Bozeman-based attorney representing members of the coalition.
Goetz said while the Legislature allocates funding to the university system it was important to maintain that dividing line to avoid politicization of the higher education system.
The plaintiffs include ex-regents, a previous commissioner of higher education, Montana State University’s Faculty Senate, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, university student groups, individual university faculty members and individual students.
MSU’s Faculty Senate voted to join the lawsuit on May 13, with many of the members saying it was time to speak out as a collective faculty voice. Montana University System Faculty Association Representatives, a 16-member committee representing the eight campus Faculty Senates, also joined the suit.
One of the individual faculty members in the suit is Franke Wilmer, a political science professor at MSU. Wilmer also served in the Montana House of Representatives from 2007-2013.
Three students from MSU also joined the suit saying they fear “what will happen on the MSU campus if guns are allowed, as provided in HB 102.”
The petition was in the works for a number of weeks but had been delayed in hopes that the regents would file a lawsuit of their own. The complaint leaves open the possibility of consolidating with the regents' filing but acknowledges that it is broader than the regents’ petition “because it raises challenges to bills other than HB 102.”
Goetz said it’s possible the cases could be consolidated or the Supreme Court could move to join them. He said he anticipates there could be an answer to the case by the end of the summer.
“I think it’s good that the regents finally voted on Wednesday to sue,” Goetz said, adding his clients support the motion to block the implementation of HB 102.
