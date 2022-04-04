A leading environmentalist will speak virtually at Montana State University on Wednesday about the future of university investing.
The free event was organized by a student group, Campus Climate Coalition, and features a discussion by author and journalist Bill McKibben on the movement to divest from fossil fuels.
McKibben is the author of “The End of Nature,” writes regularly for the New Yorker and Rolling Stone, and is the founder of 350.org, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group.
The lecture will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with a live public viewing location at Inspiration Hall in Norm Asbjornson Hall. Registration is required for the online event.
“The main thing that I’m looking forward to with this event is the opportunity to engage the student population at MSU in a robust conversation about the way their university manages its investment portfolio,” said Zach Knoll, a junior who is a member of Campus Climate Coalition.
Knoll said where people put their money informs what is valued as a society and a lot of that value is being put into the fossil fuel industry at MSU.
“I’m looking forward to making transparent the inner workings of institutions such as MSU, and using those processes as an educational moment where students, faculty and administrators can think critically about the way their university manages money,” Knoll said.
The event comes as a student-led effort encouraging the MSU Alumni Foundation to divest from fossil fuels has gained momentum in the last year.
Following a student-led push, MSU Alumni Foundation created a working group in 2021 to explore what divesting from fossil fuels could look like for the university.
The Alumni Foundation, a legally separate organization from MSU, managed the roughly $225 million endowment for the university. An outside consultant, Wilshire Associates, manages the endowment with oversight from the alumni foundation’s investment committee.
The working group includes members of the alumni foundation, student and university representatives, and is chaired by Chris Murray, president of the MSU Alumni Foundation.
It was created to understand where the foundation’s investments stand, explore a move toward environmentally and socially conscious companies and ultimately make recommendations to the board.
In an email to the Chronicle on Monday, Murray said the working group is nearing the end of its work and plans to present preliminary information to the MSU Alumni Foundation board at its May 20 meeting.
The virtual event with McKibben was originally slated to have Daniel Ingram, senior vice president of Wilshire Associates, on the event panel but Ingram ultimately withdrew from the event, according to organizers.
In his email, Murray said the MSU Alumni Foundation is not participating in the lecture because the working group is in the middle of studying the issue.
“We do not want to disrupt the process or the work of the working group that has been underway since November,” he said.
Paul Lachapelle, faculty advisor for the Campus Climate Coalition, said divesting from fossil fuels made economic sense and the event was a significant opportunity for learning. He called on the MSU Alumni Foundation and university administration to show leadership in taking on the issue.
“The student organizers are showing the kind of leadership that is called for by the scientific and policy community,” Lachapelle said in an email. “We need to start to have these conversations and make the decisions that matter today and for the future of humanity.”
Jessica Thompson, a sophomore and a member of Campus Climate Coalition, said she was looking forward to students getting to learn what goes on behind the scenes with university investing.
Thompson said this event will build on one from last year that focused on climate justice and divestment, featuring former president of Ireland Mary Robinson. She said the McKibben event might “hit a little closer to home” for students since it focuses on university investment.
“I’m excited for the conversations it will start among students,” Thompson said. “A year ago, I didn’t know what divestment meant. It’s a really great opportunity for students to see what’s happening and start conversations.”