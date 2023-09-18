While the 2023 Legislature may have produced a series of bipartisan reforms to Montana’s public school system, state lawmakers signaled this week that their efforts to reshape education and address critical issues impacting teachers and students are far from over.
Throughout three days of meetings, members of two legislative committees dedicated to education policy and public school funding began the work of bridging the most recent session to the 2025 Legislature. For the most part, it appears that the policy discussion will continue to focus on a slate of issues already examined during the previous interim, as lawmakers seek to capitalize on the interest generated among agencies and elected officials with a constitutional hand in public education. Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton and chair of the Education Interim Budget Committee, told his colleagues that fostering continued collaboration among those “constitutional players” will be a top priority in the months ahead.
“There was an awful lot of enthusiasm last session from the various other players outside the Legislature,” Bedey said, “and I suspect that there continues to be.”
The week’s proceedings included a set of grim statistics from the California-based Learning Policy Institute about Montana’s ongoing struggles with teacher pay and classroom vacancies. That presentation also noted that the number of college students enrolled in educator programs declined by nearly 2,000 in Montana over the past decade and cited the results of a 2021 survey in which starting teachers reported a lack of mentoring opportunities in their schools.
However, research analyst Pad McCracken with the Legislative Services Division pointed out that the 2023 Legislature tackled several of those issues head-on this spring, expanding a statewide incentive program for boosting teacher pay and establishing a teacher residency program that includes mentorship requirements. He added that determining the effectiveness of the new changes will take time.
“I think we’re just starting to be able to evaluate whether that’s moving the needle at all or not,” McCracken said. “In a lot of the data we get on this, there are lags of two or three years at times, so it may just be a little too quick to see if that is moving the needle.”
Lawmakers were also updated on the status of a new regional career coach initiative at the Office of Public Instruction, which Bedey predicted will land before the Legislature next session. Mary Heller, who heads the Montana Ready program, informed committee members that she recently filled the ninth and final coaching position and plans to use those coaches to collect data on district use of business partnerships and state-funded resources to promote career-based learning among students. OPI is funding the positions with one-time federal COVID-19 relief money, and Bedey said any data proving the program’s effectiveness will be critical in 2025 when he expects the agency will request state funding to continue its efforts. He added OPI will also have to demonstrate that it did not “duplicate” similar work by other state entities, including the Department of Labor and Industry and the Montana University System.
Perhaps the most telling forecast of the Legislature’s future policy debate came during a joint committee conversation Tuesday on the topic of proficiency-based learning. Montana has taken gradual steps toward prioritizing student comprehension of classroom material, most recently by clarifying in state law that student achievement is gauged not by advancement to the next grade level but by understanding the information in front of them. But McCracken noted that the conversation has been “churning in this state” for the past decade.
“The fatal flaw or maybe the outdated design of our system has to do with an age-based cohort, curriculum conveyor belt,” McCracken told members of both committees Tuesday. “Generally students move, march, in lock-step as they are dosed with addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, along a year- or semester-designed curriculum conveyor belt … and they’re being assessed all along the way. But that assessment doesn’t stop the conveyor belt from moving on.”
What McCracken proceeded to describe, in outlining the dominant approach to education across America, was an assessment system that “sorts” students based on the speed at which they grasp certain material, with less proficient learners getting “lost” as the conveyor keeps moving forward from year to year. As McCracken spoke, he illustrated his explanation with a homemade wood conveyor, demonstrating how the current system moves students along in one age-based block, while a proficiency-based one would allow for greater individualization by “deemphasizing time and standardization and rigidity.”
Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad and a member of the interim budget committee, chimed in to reflect on his own firsthand observations of proficiency-based systems in other parts of the world.
“It’s agnostic to school type,” Jones said, noting that the highest performers among public, private and charter schools alike globally have shifted their approach to education. “It simply puts the student in charge of their own learning.”
Jones further suggested that the joint committees carve out time during the interim for a field trip to the nearest example of such a school: Bishop Carroll High School, a public Catholic school in Calgary with a student population of roughly 1,350. Whether that trip comes together, and what specific policy proposals emerge from lawmakers’ continued examination of proficiency-based learning, will become clearer as the 2025 session grows closer.
