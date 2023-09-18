Montana State Capitol
Clouds settle above the Capitol building in Helena on Jan. 26.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

While the 2023 Legislature may have produced a series of bipartisan reforms to Montana’s public school system, state lawmakers signaled this week that their efforts to reshape education and address critical issues impacting teachers and students are far from over.

Throughout three days of meetings, members of two legislative committees dedicated to education policy and public school funding began the work of bridging the most recent session to the 2025 Legislature. For the most part, it appears that the policy discussion will continue to focus on a slate of issues already examined during the previous interim, as lawmakers seek to capitalize on the interest generated among agencies and elected officials with a constitutional hand in public education. Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton and chair of the Education Interim Budget Committee, told his colleagues that fostering continued collaboration among those “constitutional players” will be a top priority in the months ahead.

“There was an awful lot of enthusiasm last session from the various other players outside the Legislature,” Bedey said, “and I suspect that there continues to be.”


