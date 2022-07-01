In its first week of serving on June 13, Bozeman’s summer lunch program saw an increased number of students using its free meal program.
“The first week was definitely higher participation than I’ve seen in the past. If I had to guess it’s up about 5%-10% than what it has been compared to last year,” said Lyra Leigh-Nedbor, director of the child nutrition program with HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
Leigh-Nedbor has run the children’s summer lunch program for the last 10 years.
In a single day last week, the lunch program provided 623 meals across its sites.
The program provides meals Monday through Friday at Beall Park, Kirk Park, Story Mill Park, Walton Homestead Park Bozeman Public Library, Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Montana State University Family and Graduate Housing.
The sites at Beall and Kirk parks serve food from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while the remaining sites serve from noon to 1 p.m.
Meals are provided Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at Wagon Wheel Trailer Park.
The free program is for anyone 18 years and younger and doesn’t require registration or a certain income level.
“The program is for everyone,” Leigh-Nedbor said. “Just show up and come to any of the meal sites.”
If parents want to join their children, they can even purchase one of the meals for themselves for $4. The meals can also be a time for children to socialize and hang out with others, she said.
With prices, particularly the cost of gas, higher this summer than last year, Leigh-Nedbor said it’s likely more families stayed in town the first few weeks of summer break and participated in the free lunches.
The program has also seen other inflation impacts, particularly in its food purchases.
“It has impacted us just in ordering,” Leigh-Nedbor said. “It’s really made me tighten our belts in terms of trying to order exactly what we need instead of having a little extra.”
The type of meals offered and the quality of ingredients have stayed the same, Leigh-Nedbor said.
The program uses a lot of local produce and foods to create its meals from scratch, including making its own jam and pesto. Leigh-Nedbor said she typically buys local products from Root Cellar Foods.
“We’re buying raw ingredients for most of our stuff. We’re not purchasing pre-made things,” she said.
The free summer lunches is part of a federal food service program operated under the USDA and Montana Office of Public Instruction on the state-level.
Pandemic era waivers allowed additional flexibilities to how summer lunch programs could run around the country and were set to expire in June. But they were recently renewed and extended through the end of the summer, Leigh-Nedbor said.
“It does allow us some flexibilities,” she said, adding it allows children to take meals off-site and for adults to pick up meals for children.
With around four staff members overseeing Bozeman’s summer lunch program, the operation includes a lot of volunteer support.
Working with the volunteers who help both prepare the meals and serve them is a highlight of the program for Leigh-Nedbor. The volunteers are excited to learn about the program and to “dig in and get their hands dirty,” she said.
“I don’t get to do it often because usually I do administration but serving at the meal site is my favorite because you get to interact with the kiddos,” she said.