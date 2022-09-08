A Gallatin County District Court heard arguments on Wednesday afternoon in a legal challenge to a series of laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature related to higher education.
District Court Judge Rienne McElyea will consider summary judgment on three laws as they apply to the university system, including one restricting transgender athletes from competing. A decision is expected next week.
The lawsuit was filed in district court in June 2021 by a coalition of students, staff and higher education leaders who argued that the series laws passed by the Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Board of Regents to set policy for the Montana University System.
During Wednesday’s hearing, the plaintiffs argued the legislation is unconstitutional and should be permanently enjoined. The defendants, which include Gov. Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the state of Montana, argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because the plaintiffs were not the proper parties to bring the challenge.
The lawsuit accuses the Legislature of overreach in passing House Bills 102, 112 and 349 and Senate Bill 319. HB 112 bans transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports; HB 349 creates new guidelines for anti-harassment and free speech policies on campus; and SB 319 restricts organizations from registering students to vote in dorms and dining facilities.
HB 102 had a provision barring the Board of Regents from banning or restricting firearms on campus. In July, the Montana Supreme Court unanimously ruled legislators had infringed on the regents’ constitutional right to govern the university system with the provision and struck it down.
The plaintiffs, represented by Jeff Tierney of Bozeman’s Goetz Law Firm and Ralph Graybill of Great Falls, asked to dismiss the case’s HB 102 claim following the Supreme Court’s decision.
McElyea had previously denied the state’s motion to dismiss, which claimed the plaintiffs were not the right people to bring the lawsuit and it should have been filed by the Board of Regents.
The plaintiffs in the suit include a former commissioner of higher education, ex-regents, Montana State University Faculty Senate, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, a delegate in the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention and individual university faculty members and students.
While the lawsuit is focused on the three laws, the two sides and the judge spent a significant amount of time discussing HB 112.
When Smithgall argued the plaintiffs’ weren’t the proper people to bring the suit, specifically for HB 112, McElyea questioned if the state was arguing only a transgender athlete or an athlete that was affected by a transgender athlete’s participation could file the lawsuit.
“It titles the act as ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’,” McElyea said. “That’s a very broad statement. Does it lend to the credibility of what the plaintiff is arguing, that this is a broad category where the student council, student senate would be affected when the title itself is ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’?”
Smithgall said the plaintiffs failed to show how the existence of the laws would result in an injury or harm to them.
“I think the plaintiffs must provide some affirmative action that they will or are likely to suffer imminent harm,” she said. “It’s just simply that they have an interest in diversity and inclusion and under some abstract theory of harm they will suffer an injury.”
Tierney and Graybill argued the court had already ruled the plaintiff’s had legal standing to file the lawsuit when McElyea ruled against the state’s motion to dismiss in March.
Both Tierney and Graybill said the plaintiffs in the lawsuit were within the university system and so would be impacted when the constitutional authority of that system was limited.
Graybill said the Montana Constitution provides for the independence of the university system.
“It stands to reason that when that independence is invaded, faculty, students and other members in that community have standing to challenge invasions of that independence. They have a constitutional injury. And even though it doesn’t operate directly against them, it affects them directly,” Graybill said.
McElyea questioned Smithgall’s argument that the Board of Regents only had a policy conflict related to firearms on campus and HB 102 but there wasn’t a policy conflict around the remaining three bills.
“So does it matter whether they have a specific policy if it falls within their domain under the constitution?” McElyea asked.
Smithgall said there doesn’t need to be an existing policy in place to show the regents have that authority but in the Supreme Court decision ruling in favor of the regents, it was used as evidence that they had the authority to act. She argued there was no evidence that the regents have “exclusive authority over sports.”
Tierney argued for the plaintiffs that the recent Montana Supreme Court decision on HB 102 was “exceedingly clear and recent guidance from the highest court of the state.” While each bill should be considered on its own merits, he said, it was a simpler case than the firearm carry law since they weren’t public safety issues.
“They specifically target the Montana University System and they’re squarely within the board’s charge to manage the university, their facilities, students and personnel,” Tierney said.
After the hearing, Tierney said the decision in the regents case was a strong indication that the plaintiffs’ claims in this case had merit.
“The regents decision forecasts a favorable outcome,” he said.
In an emailed statement after the hearing, Emilee Cantrell, press secretary for the Attorney General and Montana Department of Justice, said the case was an example of a “well-worn pattern: liberal groups running to the courts to try to overturn laws they don’t like after losing at the ballot box and then in the legislature.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.