A Gallatin County District Court heard arguments on Wednesday afternoon in a legal challenge to a series of laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature related to higher education.

District Court Judge Rienne McElyea will consider summary judgment on three laws as they apply to the university system, including one restricting transgender athletes from competing. A decision is expected next week.

The lawsuit was filed in district court in June 2021 by a coalition of students, staff and higher education leaders who argued that the series laws passed by the Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Board of Regents to set policy for the Montana University System.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

