Gallatin High School’s first yearbook will be one for the history books, chronicling the creation of the district’s second high school, the building of a distinct school culture and the chronicles of the pandemic.
On Friday afternoon the book was placed in the high school’s time capsule as students lined up throughout the day to collect their own copy. The capsule is planned to be opened in 2041.
“Going into it, we knew this would be one that people look back at for a long time. I think it was always going to be that, in remembering this first year at Gallatin (High School), but I think even more so it’s remembering what a bizarre year this was,” said Megan Motley, a yearbook adviser.
The book is filled with many firsts: the first day of school, the first Gallatin High freshman class and the first few Gallatin High graduates.
It was a first for many of the students who designed and created the yearbook, too.
Yearbook staff Jade Morden and Grace Ramey, both juniors, said it was their first year involved in making a yearbook.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity to get involved in the history and the culture of the school by being involved in the yearbook,” Ramey said.
They said yearbook class at Bozeman High was typically full so they took advantage of the opportunity at Gallatin High.
“It was definitely really cool being the first yearbook ever made because it’s going to be a staple for the next few years,” Morden said.
Morden and Ramey said the class worked hard to navigate the sports teams’ changing schedules to photograph them all and find creative ways to fill pages that would typically hold senior portraits.
One of their favorite sections was a review of Gallatin High food options, complete with strong ratings for the coffee at Jurassic Perk, the school’s coffee stand.
They both plan to return to yearbook staff next year.
“It gets you really involved with school events and if you’re not into doing sports and stuff this is a good way to get involved,” Morden said.
The pandemic is documented throughout the book in both big ways — a section on the do's and don’ts of remote learning and stay-at-home fashion — and smaller ways — like the lack of a homecoming dance to cover.
Motley, who was a yearbook advisor for four years at Bozeman High School, said a lot of those events are typically counted on to fill the yearbook’s pages. But because of the pandemic and safety concerns, those events didn’t happen.
Since it was a new school, the Gallatin High student council planned events to create a sense of community and a school-wide identity. Many of them — such as a scavenger hunt, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and a Halloween fashion show — are documented in the yearbook.
“All of that coverage I was so worried about got filled in,” Motley said.
Being in the hybrid-learning model, where students were in class two days a week, also presented challenges. Motley said she would have two days to teach students how to use the design programs and the camera before sending them off to practice at home the rest of the week.
Without any senior students for its inaugural high school year, the yearbook class was also a smaller crew than normal, primarily made up of underclassmen, Motley said.
“It was definitely challenging but I had this incredible staff of kids that rose to the occasion,” she said.
In addition to being the first yearbook for the high school, it will also be the last for Motley, who plans to move to Colorado over the summer.
One of Motley’s favorite sections in the book are the three pages about the creation of the school. One of the fully remote students completed the section, including an interview with Principal Erica Schnee.
“It was so cool to have a student who didn’t feel necessarily that she had this investment in the school, because she wasn’t coming here everyday, to really dig into the school and really find that investment,” Motley said. “Yearbook just does that for so many kids.”
In an age of social media, Motley said there was something special about the tradition of a yearbook and having something physical to look back to.
Sophomore Soriya Triantis she said she was excited to pick up her yearbook on Friday. It was surreal to be a part of the first year of Gallatin High and see the school culture she and all of the students built, she said.
The school is also setting up a Yearbook Angel program, where people can donate money to buy a yearbook for a student who can’t afford one. The price of one book is $65, and people can make a partial donation. People interested in donating can bring cash or check to the high school's main office.
It was important to get as many books to students and staff as possible this year, Motley said.
“This is one of those years we’re all going to look back at,” she said.
Motley and the students said it was a balancing act to document both the differences and challenges created by the pandemic with the normal parts of any high school experience.
“It’s really authentic to the way they lived this year and for all of them there was some weirdness and strangeness to the year. But students are so resilient and I think that really came through in the creation of this book,” Motley said.
